District court roundup: Man receives prison time for repeated stalking of woman

Jun. 5—CHEYENNE — A man accused of continuously stalking a woman in violation of his parole conditions and a protection order was sentenced to prison Monday.

Eddie Lee Spigner Jr. was sentenced by Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell to three to eight years of incarceration for a felony stalking charge, which he received within five years of a previous conviction.

Additional charges — felony stalking (within five years of prior conviction), two counts of misdemeanor simple assault (attempt injury) and misdemeanor criminal entry — in a separate case involving the same woman were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Spigner was accused of stalking his former girlfriend at her home beginning on April 4, 2020 — two days after he was released from prison on a previous stalking conviction — and continuing until December 2020. Spigner made repeated contact with the woman at her apartment, despite being on parole for stalking the same woman in the past, according to court documents. At one point, Spigner walked up to the woman's apartment and tried to open the front door.

Spigner was caught several times on surveillance footage walking around the woman's apartment complex, according to court documents. In October, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report of a man in a ski mask looking into windows in the area.

The woman obtained a stalking protection order against Spigner on Nov. 6, after which he continued to show up at her apartment complex, according to court documents.

"You have tormented my family long enough," the victim said in a statement.

Addressing the court, she asked for the maximum sentence to be imposed, saying: "I hope this will be a learning experience, and my family and I can move on with our lives. I feel like if there is a next time, you will be trying a murder case."

Also heard Monday in district court:

Collissi Deangleo Woody pleaded guilty to misdemeanor eluding, misdemeanor domestic battery (first offense) and misdemeanor careless driving as part of a plea agreement. Additional felony charges of aggravated assault and battery and theft, and misdemeanor charges of speeding, reckless driving and failure to maintain a single lane were dismissed, per the agreement.

For these charges, Woody was sentenced to time served in jail by Judge Campbell, but because of the conviction, the judge revoked Woody's probation in a previous case. He was sentenced to 18 to 36 months in prison and recommended for intensive substance abuse treatment.

On the evening of Jan. 7, a Cheyenne Police officer made contact with a woman who said her live-in boyfriend, Woody, had punched her in the face and head several times and then stolen her vehicle, according to court documents.

When officers located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, Woody fled and led the Cheyenne Police Department, the Laramie County Sheriff's Department and Wyoming Highway Patrol on a high-speed pursuit. The pursuit ended after a trooper attempted a tactical vehicle intervention on Woody's vehicle.

Heard Thursday in district court:

Jonathan Benitez-Bernal was sentenced to two years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of one to two years in prison, by Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher. He is also required to comply with a mental health evaluation.

Benitez-Bernal pleaded guilty March 11 to one count of voyeurism, a felony, as part of a plea agreement.

"I would just like the court to know that I am very sorry for what I have done and what I put the victim through, and I am doing everything in my power to change and get the help that I need through counseling," he said during court proceedings.

At 4:39 p.m. Feb. 12, 2020, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to Target, 1708 Dell Range Blvd., for a call about a suspicious circumstance. A loss prevention manager at the store said she'd witnessed Benitez-Bernal enter a fitting room adjacent to where a woman was changing clothes, according to court documents. The manager then saw him put a cellphone through the gap between the floor and the bottom of the stall door.

The officer quickly located Benitez-Bernal with store surveillance footage, and his cellphone matched the manager's description. While speaking with CPD detectives, he admitted to taking "a photo," according to court documents.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.