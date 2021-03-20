District court roundup: Man sentenced for stealing car from Neighborhood School parking lot
Mar. 20—CHEYENNE — A man charged with taking a vehicle from the Neighborhood School parking lot was sentenced Friday in Laramie County District Court.
William Justin Onyski was sentenced by Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe to three years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of 18 to 36 months of incarceration.
Onyski pleaded no contest Friday to felony theft as part of a plea agreement, with the state dismissing three other misdemeanor counts at sentencing: interference with a peace officer (resist), driving without an interlock device and driving while under suspension.
The charges stemmed from Dec. 15, 2020, when a Cheyenne Police officer was dispatched to the Neighborhood School, 511 W. 19th St., in reference to a stolen vehicle, according to court documents. The owner of the vehicle said he'd left it running, but that the key fob was in his pocket as he sat in his girlfriend's car two parking spots away. He then saw Onyski get into his vehicle and back out of the parking spot.
Less than 10 minutes later, a Laramie County Sheriff's deputy made contact with Onyski in the Town and Country Supermarket Liquors parking lot, but Onyski ran from the deputy, according to court documents.
He was later apprehended by deputies and Cheyenne Police officers.
Also heard Friday in district court:
Timothy Richard Moran was sentenced by Sharpe to two years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of 18 to 36 months of incarceration. Moran is also required to pay $4,874.35 in restitution.
Moran previously pleaded guilty to felony shoplifting as part of a plea agreement. Additional charges were dismissed at sentencing as part of the agreement: misdemeanor possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, along with felony possession of a controlled substance (third offense) in a separate case, and another charge of felony possession of a controlled substance (third offense) in yet another case.
In April 2019, Moran was reported to Cheyenne Police for attempting to steal multiple items, valued at more than $500, from Menard's at 4355 Windmill Road, according to court documents. Moran was later found to be a suspect in several previous shoplifting incidents at the store.
