District court roundup: Man sentenced to prison for grocery store assaults

Jul. 17—CHEYENNE — A man who pleaded guilty to assaulting multiple people inside the King Soopers supermarket last August has been sentenced to time in prison for his actions.

Mathew Roy Sandoval was sentenced July 6 by Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe to eight to 10 years of incarceration, with 325 days of credit for time served.

Sharpe said he took Sandoval's extensive criminal history, along with the "aggravating factors" of drug and alcohol abuse and choosing not to take medication for a mental illness, into account when considering the sentence.

Sandoval pleaded no contest in late March to felony aggravated assault and battery (threatening with a deadly weapon), felony third-degree sexual assault (sexual contact without intrusion), and multiple misdemeanors: false imprisonment, two counts of sexual battery, two counts of unlawful contact (touch), possession of marijuana and interference with a peace officer (resisting).

One of Sandoval's victims and her husband testified during the hearing, detailing the extensive emotional damage they said Sandoval caused by assaulting and attempting to assault them and several others in a public place.

"No one warns you that you may become a victim of sexual assault and attempted kidnapping at noon on a Saturday in the middle of a busy grocery store. Because of predators like Mr. Sandoval, I now feel that danger constantly: day, night, alone or in a group, his actions will live with me for the rest of my life," the woman said.

On Aug. 22, a Cheyenne police officer responded to a report of aggravated assault and battery at King Soopers, 3702 Dell Range Blvd. A woman was shopping when Sandoval tried to block her way, according to court documents. When she tried to go around him, he verbally threatened her and touched her inappropriately.

The woman shouted for help and said she observed Sandoval groping other women as he walked away from her, according to court documents. When he was approached by the woman's husband, Sandoval threatened the man, pulling something from his pocket and threatening to cut his throat.

Story continues

An off-duty Cheyenne police sergeant witnessed parts of the incident and identified himself, ordering Sandoval to stop, according to court documents. Sandoval ignored him, opened a bottle of vodka and began drinking it in the store. Sandoval then groped another woman, and was quickly taken to the ground by the off-duty officer and other men.

Five women in total reported that Sandoval touched them inappropriately during the incident, according to court documents.

------

Also heard July 6 in district court:

Melissa L. Stephenson was sentenced by Judge Sharpe to two years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of two to three years in prison.

Stephenson pleaded no contest in March to felony possession of a deadly weapon with intent as part of a stipulated plea agreement. She was originally charged with felony aggravated assault and battery, bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

At 9:47 p.m. Aug. 14, 2019, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report that a woman, later identified as Stephenson, had attempted to hit her estranged husband with her vehicle, according to court documents. Stephenson had showed up at her husband's current residence, and when he told her to leave, she attempted to hit him with her vehicle three times while driving at a high speed.

------

Judge Sharpe rejected a guilty plea entered by Andrew Jackson Kelly after he said during court proceedings that he didn't believe he was guilty.

Kelly is charged with two felony counts of stalking, violating a protection order. He was employed by the Wyoming Highway Patrol as a state trooper at the time the charges were filed. He previously pleaded not guilty to 14 counts of misdemeanor stalking in Laramie County Circuit Court.

As of September, Kelly had been placed on administrative leave by the Highway Patrol pending criminal proceedings, and the agency was conducting its own review of Kelly, according to previous reporting. It was unclear as of Friday whether Kelly was still employed by the Highway Patrol.

When asked by Judge Sharpe if he believed he was guilty of stalking an ex-girlfriend who had a protection order against him, Kelly said: "I don't believe so, but I felt like that was the right way to go."

Sharpe then rejected Kelly's guilty plea and set his trial for Nov. 2.

------

Andrew Jonathan Weaver's murder trial has been reset to 9 a.m. Nov. 1. It was previously scheduled for Aug. 3.

Weaver is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree attempted murder, second-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault and battery (bodily injury with a weapon) and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded not guilty to these charges in July.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges in July 2020.

In September 2019, Weaver allegedly shot four people in the 3400 block of East 11th Street. Shaline Wymer and Adrien Butler were killed, while two teenage boys were injured.

Weaver told detectives during an interview that he'd shot the four individuals, according to court documents.

------

Heard July 8 in district court:

Jackson Taylor Nichols pleaded guilty to felony domestic battery, third offense, and felony possession of heroin in two separate cases as part of a plea agreement.

Additional charges of felony possession with intent to deliver heroin and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine would be dismissed at sentencing, per the agreement. The state agreed to recommend a sentence of three years of supervised probation with a suspended sentence of 18 to 36 months in prison for each count, which would run concurrently.

Judge Rogers set Nichols's sentencing for Oct. 14.

In the domestic battery case, Nichols was accused of badly assaulting a girlfriend in February, leading to her hospitalization, according to court documents. In the possession case, he was found to be in possession of more than 30 grams of heroin last August.

------

Heard July 9, in district court:

Daniel Ivan Villafana pleaded guilty to two felony counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor as part of a plea agreement. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges in October.

Five additional felony counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor would be dismissed at sentencing, per the agreement.

Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers set Sandoval's sentencing for Oct. 14.

On Dec. 5, 2018, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report of sexual abuse of a minor. The reporting party said his wife found the victim's tablet and observed messages that indicated the minor victim was in a relationship, according to court documents. The victim, then 15, said she had been having sexual contact with Villafana, then 28, who was the reporting party's business partner.

The alleged abuse took place between December 2017 and December 2018, according to court documents.

------

Heard July 12 in district court:

Jason Edward Degen pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic battery, second offense, as part of a plea agreement. Two felony charges — aggravated assault and battery against a pregnant woman and aggravated assault and battery, threatening with a weapon — were dismissed at sentencing.

Shortly after entering his plea, Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell sentenced Degen to time served, amounting to 147 days in jail.

On Feb. 13, Cheyenne police officers responded to an incident in which a woman said her boyfriend, Degen, had put his hand on her neck and pushed her in the bed during an argument about the woman's pregnancy, which was unconfirmed at the time the probable cause affidavit was written, according to court documents.

------

The trial of Roy Castrun Burnett Jr., charged with two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, undue suffering, is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 13. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in December.

Following a request by Burnett's attorney, Judge Campbell ordered in May that Burnett be evaluated for his mental fitness to proceed with the case, temporarily taking it off the trial schedule.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.