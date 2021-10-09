District court roundup: Man sentenced for assaulting pregnant girlfriend

Oct. 9—CHEYENNE — A man who struck the mother of his child on two separate occasions was sentenced Thursday in Laramie County District Court.

Norman Joseph Trautman received three years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of two to four years in prison, from Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher.

Trautman pleaded no contest in June to one count of aggravated assault and battery against a pregnant woman as part of a plea agreement. A second identical count was dismissed at sentencing.

Froelicher said Trautman had no prior felony cases and had done well on bond, which the judge said is unusual in domestic assault cases. Froelicher and Briana Smith, Trautman's appointed public defender, said the victim was supportive of probation.

All parties involved in the case asked for Trautman to be able to have contact with his young son. Froelicher left it up to Probation and Parole to decide if there would be any kind of contact allowed with the boy's mother, the victim in the case.

Trautman became emotional as he read from a statement during the hearing, expressing remorse for his actions and describing his shame at having lost the respect of the victim, his family and himself. He expressed a desire to be with his son and raise him to act differently.

At 9:57 a.m. April 14, a Laramie County Sheriff's deputy responded to a report of domestic abuse. A woman reported that Trautman, her then-boyfriend, forcefully pulled the hood of her sweatshirt as she tried to get out of a car, according to court documents. He let go, but when she tried to exit the car a second time, Trautman struck her on the side of her face, causing "significant pain." The woman was pregnant with Trautman's child.

The woman also told a deputy that, four days before, she'd been awakened by Trautman holding her down and striking her twice in the face. Trautman's mother showed a deputy a picture of bruises the woman received that night, according to court documents.

Story continues

n

Heard Monday in district court:

Timothy Alan Zacharias was sentenced to three years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of four to five years in prison, by Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell.

Zacharias previously agreed to plead no contest to one count of felonious restraint. The charge stemmed from an incident where Zacharias drove a vehicle in which a woman was being assaulted by another individual in an effort to get money.

As part of the plea agreement, a felony theft charge in a separate case was dismissed at sentencing.

Brandon Booth, Zacharias's appointed public defender, described the circumstances and resulting crime as being fueled by methamphetamine addiction. He said it was his client's first felony charge, and that he didn't believe Zacharias would go back to that lifestyle.

Assistant District Attorney Jonah Buckley argued for the state's recommended four to five years in prison, saying that Zacharias had been charged with felonious restraint and multiple misdemeanor charges within a short period.

Appearing by video from the Laramie County Jail, Zacharias said his 349 days in custody had been very difficult, and that he'd repeatedly gone over what he did wrong. He said he was now medicated for a mental illness, and he pledged to continue working on his sobriety so he can be with his two sons.

"I want to show that I'm sorry," he said. "It was me (who committed the crime), but that's not who I intend to be any longer."

At 2:18 p.m. July 24, 2020, a Cheyenne police officer responded to Safeway, 700 South Greeley Highway, to assist the Laramie County Sheriff's Office after a woman told store employees that she'd been kidnapped and needed help.

The woman reported having been flagged down by unidentified people in a pickup truck earlier that day. They asked her for money, and after the victim apparently didn't give them enough, they took a credit card the victim had with her. A man, later identified as Zacharias, drove the pickup while another woman sat in the back with the victim, tasing the victim several times and punching and slapping her in the head and face, according to court documents.

Zacharias drove to a few different Blue Federal Credit Union locations, attempting to withdraw money with the victim's credit card. The victim reported that at some point during the incident, she vomited out the window of the truck and later passed out.

Zacharias then drove to Safeway, which has a Blue Federal Credit Union inside. He attempted to get money from the bank with the victim's husband's ID, but was unsuccessful. The victim convinced Zacharias to let her go into the bank with him so she could use her own ID to withdraw money, according to court documents. When she got to the teller, she asked for help, and law enforcement was called.

During an interview with a police detective, Zacharias said the victim owed him $250, and that he'd wanted his friend to talk to the victim about it or "maybe scare her," according to court documents. Rather than picking her up in a vehicle earlier in the day, Zacharias said the victim had been at a residence that morning, where three women had been punching, hitting and threatening the victim with tasers because she also owed them money.

Zacharias told the detective that he'd been driving the victim and the other woman around that day to have some "control" over the situation, and that he let the victim go into the store with him knowing she would get away, walking away from her at the bank to give her space. He repeatedly told the detective he never wanted the victim to get hurt — just that he wanted his money, according to court documents.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.