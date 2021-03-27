District court roundup: Man sentenced to prison for soliciting sex act from minor

Mar. 27—CHEYENNE — A local man convicted of third-degree solicitation of sex from a minor was sentenced Thursday in Laramie County District Court.

James Arthur Ostermeier was sentenced to four to six years in prison by Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher, with 411 days of credit for time served. Ostermeier previously pleaded guilty to the charge as part of a plea agreement.

Three additional felony charges of failure to register as a sex offender were dismissed at sentencing. According to court documents, Ostermeier was charged with, and later admitted to, not keeping his sex offender registration up to date.

On Jan. 10, 2020, a man reported to the Laramie County Sheriff's Department that a neighbor had offered his 15-year-old son money in exchange for a sexual act, according to court documents. The neighbor was identified as Ostermeier, who is a registered sex offender.

Froelicher said he considered probation for Ostermeier, but decided he wasn't an appropriate candidate "based upon the serious nature of the offense." Ostermeier also has a high risk of reoffending, according to a pre-sentence report.

"I know what I did was wrong. I'd like to say to everybody involved (that) I apologize, I'm very sorry for what I did," Ostermeier said during Thursday's court hearing. "I'm ready and willing to accept the punishment I deserve and what you deem appropriate for my actions."

Also heard Thursday in district court:

Eric Earl Carter pleaded guilty to felony strangulation of a household member and felony property destruction in two separate cases as part of a plea agreement.

In the agreement, the state and defendant jointly recommended sentences of three years of probation, with a suspended sentence of three to five years of incarceration, for each count. The sentences would run concurrently.

Additional charges in both cases — two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery (first offense), misdemeanor driving under the influence and three additional misdemeanor driving offenses — would be dismissed at sentencing.

Froelicher scheduled Carter's sentencing for July 1.

In the strangulation case, Carter's then-girlfriend reported to Cheyenne Police that, on Oct. 19, Carter beat her up during an argument, causing injury. At one point, he put her in a headlock and squeezed her neck, according to court documents. When police arrived, Carter repeatedly told the woman not to open the door for them and physically blocked her from doing so.

In the property destruction case, Carter was charged with involvement in a hit and run on Jan. 16, 2020. Cheyenne Police officers responded to the intersection of Alexander Avenue and East Pershing Boulevard, where they apprehended Carter with the help of witnesses, according to court documents. Carter seemed intoxicated and was arrested.

Witnesses said Carter was tailgating a woman's vehicle when he rear-ended her. The woman got out of the vehicle to speak to Carter when he suddenly struck her vehicle five times, pushing it forward, while two young children were still inside. Carter then left the scene.

Heard Monday in district court:

Justin Lucero pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault and battery (threatening with a deadly weapon), misdemeanor reckless endangering with a firearm and misdemeanor reckless endangering conduct as part of a plea agreement.

In the agreement, the state recommends three years of probation for count one, with a suspended sentence of three to four years of incarceration. For counts two and three, the state recommends one year of probation for each count, to run consecutively to one another and concurrently with the count one sentence. An incarceration period of 180 days would be suspended for counts two and three, which would run consecutively, if they are ever imposed.

Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell scheduled Lucero's sentencing for June 14.

On May 30, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report of a disturbance involving a gun. Upon arrival, a man told the officer Lucero had accused him of kissing his girlfriend, and that Lucero had pointed a handgun at him while the man held his infant daughter, according to court documents. Lucero then hit the man in the head with the gun.

The man said he was able to get away from Lucero and went into the house to get his wife so they could leave, according to court documents. Lucero followed the man as he was trying to leave, dropping the gun before he and the man began physically fighting.

Donald Akers was sentenced to three years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of three to five years of incarceration, as part of a plea agreement. Campbell also ordered Akers to pay $1,000 in restitution to the victim within six months.

Akers pleaded guilty to one count of felony property destruction on Nov. 30 as part of the agreement. Another count of felony property destruction in a separate case, though with the same victim, was dismissed at sentencing.

Akers became emotional as he addressed the court, speaking about the progress he'd made in the past year since committing his crimes, adding that he is now sober, married and working full time.

"I would like the court to know that I am sincerely sorry for (the) pain and trouble that I have caused (the victim)," he said.

Campbell emphasized that, even though the damage Akers caused was against property, "this is domestic violence, pure and simple."

About 8 a.m. Jan. 4, 2020, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report of vehicle vandalism. The officer observed that the vehicle had "significant" scratches and four flat tires, according to court documents. The gas cap had been pried off, and there were sugar packets and a funnel on the ground. The owner of the vehicle said she suspected her ex-boyfriend, Akers, of doing the damage the previous evening after leaving her apartment "drunk and angry."

On Jan. 13, the woman forwarded a Cheyenne Police detective two text messages from Akers, seemingly apologizing and offering her his car to use, according to court documents. On Jan. 16, the detective spoke with Akers' ex-wife, who said Akers called her Jan. 5 or 6 and told her he vandalized the woman's car. Akers' ex-wife said he bragged that the woman would no longer have a working vehicle.

On Feb. 27, Akers' ex-girlfriend reported to a Cheyenne Police officer that her vehicle had again been vandalized overnight in the 1400 block of Taft Avenue. All four tires had been deflated, and there were scratches in the paint on both sides, the hood, the roof and the trunk, according to court documents. Like in the January incident, the woman said she suspected Akers. The woman said she had kicked Akers out of her apartment for drinking the previous evening. Akers texted her after he left, and when she didn't respond, he said it was "now war."

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.