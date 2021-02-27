District court roundup: Man sentenced to prison for multiple felonies after two vehicle pursuits

Feb. 27—CHEYENNE — A man was sentenced to several years in prison Friday in Laramie County District Court for charges stemming from a pair of vehicle pursuits.

Kolten John Lackey pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury, felony theft, felony eluding, felony interference with a peace officer with injury and misdemeanor eluding. Additional misdemeanor charges of open container while operating a motor vehicle, reckless endangering, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine, as well as a felony property destruction charge, were dismissed at sentencing, per a plea agreement.

In one case, Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell sentenced Lackey to three to four years in prison for the aggravated assault charge, and to 180 days for the misdemeanor eluding charge, with 264 days of credit for time served. In another case, Campbell sentenced Lackey to 12 to 18 months of incarceration for the theft charge, two to three years for the felony eluding charge and two to three years for the felony interference with a peace officer, all to run concurrently with the sentences in the first case.

The sentences decided in district court Friday will all run concurrently with a federal prison sentence Lackey is currently serving.

On Feb. 20, 2020, Lackey stole a car from in front the owner's home and then led officers on a high-speed chase, according to court documents. Lackey crashed into two parked vehicles and tried to flee the scene on foot. Lackey fought with an officer who attempted to restrain him, causing cuts to the officer's knee.

On June 8, 2019, Cheyenne Police pursued Lackey in a car chase after a call came in for a different wanted suspect, according to court documents. While leaving the location, officers spotted an open bottle of whiskey between Lackey's legs before he sped off. At one point during the high-speed chase, Lackey was driving toward a police vehicle at 80 mph, and the police vehicle had to drive up onto a sidewalk to avoid Lackey's vehicle. Lackey abandoned his car and was later arrested on Aug. 6, 2019, by Laramie County Sheriff's deputies, according to previous reporting.

Also heard Friday in district court:

Jordon Nicklos Lucero pleaded guilty to felony receiving stolen property and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (resisting) as part of a plea agreement.

If a judge follows the recommendations of the agreement, two counts of felony theft would be dismissed at sentencing. A sentencing date was not set.

On June 6, Lucero was contacted by a Cheyenne Police officer as he attempted to leave in a vehicle that was reported stolen, according to court documents. Lucero told officers he bought the vehicle the previous day, but he did not have any paperwork for the vehicle or any proof of purchase.

Lucero said during his hearing Friday that he had seen the vehicle running in the King Sooper's gas station parking lot, and he decided to drive away with the vehicle.

In a separate incident on Dec. 6, in which Lucero was suspected of stealing a vehicle, he tried to run away from a Cheyenne Police officer after he was placed under arrest, according to court documents.

Heard Thursday in district court:

Misty Justine Phippin-Holquin pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury as part of a plea agreement. Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher set her sentencing for May 20.

In the agreement, the state recommended Phippin-Holquin be sentenced to two to four years of incarceration. Two misdemeanor charges — domestic battery (first offense) and reckless endangering — would be dismissed at sentencing.

At 6:09 p.m. Sept. 24, 2019, a Laramie County Sheriff's deputy responded to the 1500 block of South Greeley Highway to assist American Medical Response. The deputy found a woman lying unconscious on her bed with blood coming from her nose and mouth, according to court documents.

The woman later said she was "attacked" by her daughter, Phippin-Holquin, who had been living with her for the past year. She said Phippin-Holquin had pinned her to the bed with her knee and squeezed her throat, causing her to pass out, according to court documents. The woman also suffered several contusions to her head.

Devonne Jacob Pandullo pleaded guilty to felony domestic battery (third offense) as part of a plea agreement. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charge.

If the judge follows the recommendations of the agreement, Pandullo could be sentenced to two to three years of incarceration, suspended in favor of three years of supervised probation. Froelicher set his sentencing for May 20.

At 1:09 a.m. Aug. 17, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report of a domestic assault, according to court documents. The officer made contact with a woman who said her adult son, Pandullo, had been watching her children while she was at work. When she returned, she was talking with a friend and Pandullo on the home's front porch when Pandullo became loud and agitated because the woman said he could not drink any more alcohol.

Pandullo opened a beer and poured it on the woman's head. When the woman tried to prevent Pandullo from going back into the house, he threw her down the front porch's six stairs and then hit her on the mouth, according to court documents.

Devan Aleczander Stanford was sentenced by Froelicher to three years of supervised probation with a suspended sentence of three to five years of incarceration, plus $3,513 in restitution. Stanford previously pleaded guilty to felony theft as part of a plea agreement.

He was also charged with felony burglary, two counts of felony property destruction and an additional count of felony theft, all of which were dismissed as part of the agreement.

At 7:53 a.m. Dec. 14, 2019, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a call from a Cowboy Dodge dealership manager, who said a truck valued at $50,220 was missing from its secured lot, along with four truck keys valued at $1,600, according to court documents. One of the building's doors had been pried open and the handle broken off.

Video surveillance showed a man later identified as Stanford entering the property about 1 a.m. that day. He was then seen checking the building's door handles, according to court documents. About 5:30 a.m., a truck could be seen on video approaching a metal gate on the property and hitting it several times until it broke open. Damage to the gate was estimated at $2,295.

Later that day, a Sidney, Nebraska, police officer made contact with Stanford for shoplifting at a local Walmart. Stanford said he was borrowing the truck from a friend, but the officer determined the truck had been stolen and arrested him, according to court documents.

Heard Tuesday in district court:

Jayden Lee Scott Christensen pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of cocaine and misdemeanor eluding as part of a plea agreement. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe deferred any conviction related to the drug charge for one year, as long as Christensen does not possess or use illegal drugs and complies with regular drug testing.

The misdemeanor possession of cocaine charge was downgraded from a felony, Christensen's attorney, Carol Serelson, said, because some of the powdery substance initially believed to be cocaine tested negative at a drug lab. Additional misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, reckless driving and speeding would be dismissed at sentencing, per the agreement.

On Aug. 7, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers attempted to pull Christensen over for a traffic violation, according to previous reporting. Instead of stopping, he fled west on Otto Road to the Interstate 80 interchange, then drove east on the interstate.

The pursuit continued east of Cheyenne, with Christensen eventually making a U-turn back in the direction of the city, according to previous reporting. Eventually, Cheyenne Police officers were able to spike his tires on the interstate near the Lowe's Distribution Center, effectively ending the chase. Upon inspecting the vehicle, officers found marijuana and cocaine inside of it.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.