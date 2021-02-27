District court roundup: Man sentenced to prison for multiple felonies after two vehicle pursuits

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hannah Black, Wyoming Tribune-Eagle, Cheyenne
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Feb. 27—CHEYENNE — A man was sentenced to several years in prison Friday in Laramie County District Court for charges stemming from a pair of vehicle pursuits.

Kolten John Lackey pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury, felony theft, felony eluding, felony interference with a peace officer with injury and misdemeanor eluding. Additional misdemeanor charges of open container while operating a motor vehicle, reckless endangering, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine, as well as a felony property destruction charge, were dismissed at sentencing, per a plea agreement.

In one case, Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell sentenced Lackey to three to four years in prison for the aggravated assault charge, and to 180 days for the misdemeanor eluding charge, with 264 days of credit for time served. In another case, Campbell sentenced Lackey to 12 to 18 months of incarceration for the theft charge, two to three years for the felony eluding charge and two to three years for the felony interference with a peace officer, all to run concurrently with the sentences in the first case.

The sentences decided in district court Friday will all run concurrently with a federal prison sentence Lackey is currently serving.

On Feb. 20, 2020, Lackey stole a car from in front the owner's home and then led officers on a high-speed chase, according to court documents. Lackey crashed into two parked vehicles and tried to flee the scene on foot. Lackey fought with an officer who attempted to restrain him, causing cuts to the officer's knee.

On June 8, 2019, Cheyenne Police pursued Lackey in a car chase after a call came in for a different wanted suspect, according to court documents. While leaving the location, officers spotted an open bottle of whiskey between Lackey's legs before he sped off. At one point during the high-speed chase, Lackey was driving toward a police vehicle at 80 mph, and the police vehicle had to drive up onto a sidewalk to avoid Lackey's vehicle. Lackey abandoned his car and was later arrested on Aug. 6, 2019, by Laramie County Sheriff's deputies, according to previous reporting.

------

Also heard Friday in district court:

Jordon Nicklos Lucero pleaded guilty to felony receiving stolen property and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (resisting) as part of a plea agreement.

If a judge follows the recommendations of the agreement, two counts of felony theft would be dismissed at sentencing. A sentencing date was not set.

On June 6, Lucero was contacted by a Cheyenne Police officer as he attempted to leave in a vehicle that was reported stolen, according to court documents. Lucero told officers he bought the vehicle the previous day, but he did not have any paperwork for the vehicle or any proof of purchase.

Lucero said during his hearing Friday that he had seen the vehicle running in the King Sooper's gas station parking lot, and he decided to drive away with the vehicle.

In a separate incident on Dec. 6, in which Lucero was suspected of stealing a vehicle, he tried to run away from a Cheyenne Police officer after he was placed under arrest, according to court documents.

------

Heard Thursday in district court:

Misty Justine Phippin-Holquin pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury as part of a plea agreement. Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher set her sentencing for May 20.

In the agreement, the state recommended Phippin-Holquin be sentenced to two to four years of incarceration. Two misdemeanor charges — domestic battery (first offense) and reckless endangering — would be dismissed at sentencing.

At 6:09 p.m. Sept. 24, 2019, a Laramie County Sheriff's deputy responded to the 1500 block of South Greeley Highway to assist American Medical Response. The deputy found a woman lying unconscious on her bed with blood coming from her nose and mouth, according to court documents.

The woman later said she was "attacked" by her daughter, Phippin-Holquin, who had been living with her for the past year. She said Phippin-Holquin had pinned her to the bed with her knee and squeezed her throat, causing her to pass out, according to court documents. The woman also suffered several contusions to her head.

------

Devonne Jacob Pandullo pleaded guilty to felony domestic battery (third offense) as part of a plea agreement. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charge.

If the judge follows the recommendations of the agreement, Pandullo could be sentenced to two to three years of incarceration, suspended in favor of three years of supervised probation. Froelicher set his sentencing for May 20.

At 1:09 a.m. Aug. 17, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report of a domestic assault, according to court documents. The officer made contact with a woman who said her adult son, Pandullo, had been watching her children while she was at work. When she returned, she was talking with a friend and Pandullo on the home's front porch when Pandullo became loud and agitated because the woman said he could not drink any more alcohol.

Pandullo opened a beer and poured it on the woman's head. When the woman tried to prevent Pandullo from going back into the house, he threw her down the front porch's six stairs and then hit her on the mouth, according to court documents.

------

Devan Aleczander Stanford was sentenced by Froelicher to three years of supervised probation with a suspended sentence of three to five years of incarceration, plus $3,513 in restitution. Stanford previously pleaded guilty to felony theft as part of a plea agreement.

He was also charged with felony burglary, two counts of felony property destruction and an additional count of felony theft, all of which were dismissed as part of the agreement.

At 7:53 a.m. Dec. 14, 2019, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a call from a Cowboy Dodge dealership manager, who said a truck valued at $50,220 was missing from its secured lot, along with four truck keys valued at $1,600, according to court documents. One of the building's doors had been pried open and the handle broken off.

Video surveillance showed a man later identified as Stanford entering the property about 1 a.m. that day. He was then seen checking the building's door handles, according to court documents. About 5:30 a.m., a truck could be seen on video approaching a metal gate on the property and hitting it several times until it broke open. Damage to the gate was estimated at $2,295.

Later that day, a Sidney, Nebraska, police officer made contact with Stanford for shoplifting at a local Walmart. Stanford said he was borrowing the truck from a friend, but the officer determined the truck had been stolen and arrested him, according to court documents.

------

Heard Tuesday in district court:

Jayden Lee Scott Christensen pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of cocaine and misdemeanor eluding as part of a plea agreement. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe deferred any conviction related to the drug charge for one year, as long as Christensen does not possess or use illegal drugs and complies with regular drug testing.

The misdemeanor possession of cocaine charge was downgraded from a felony, Christensen's attorney, Carol Serelson, said, because some of the powdery substance initially believed to be cocaine tested negative at a drug lab. Additional misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, reckless driving and speeding would be dismissed at sentencing, per the agreement.

On Aug. 7, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers attempted to pull Christensen over for a traffic violation, according to previous reporting. Instead of stopping, he fled west on Otto Road to the Interstate 80 interchange, then drove east on the interstate.

The pursuit continued east of Cheyenne, with Christensen eventually making a U-turn back in the direction of the city, according to previous reporting. Eventually, Cheyenne Police officers were able to spike his tires on the interstate near the Lowe's Distribution Center, effectively ending the chase. Upon inspecting the vehicle, officers found marijuana and cocaine inside of it.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

Recommended Stories

  • FBI targeting single assailant in death investigation of Capitol police officer

    Brian Sicknick died from injuries sustained in the Jan. 6 pro-Trump riot.

  • Israel says initial assessment is Iran behind explosion on Israeli-owned ship

    Israeli defence minister Benny Gantz said on Saturday his "initial assessment" was that Iran was responsible for an explosion on an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman. The ship, a vehicle-carrier named MV Helios Ray, suffered an explosion between Thursday and Friday morning. A U.S. defence official in Washington said the blast left holes above the waterline in both sides of the hull.

  • California doctor performs surgery during Zoom traffic court trial

    Sacramento Superior Court Commissioner Gary Link rescheduled the trial for a day when Dr. Scott Green wasn't operating on someone.

  • CPAC 2021 – live: Pompeo ‘lets rip’ saying left will gut military spending trading ‘army green for AOC green’

    Follow the latest updates

  • Dutch appeals court says coronavirus curfew was right move

    A Dutch appeals court said on Friday the government had been right to impose a night curfew in the fight against the coronavirus, overturning a lower court's order which had caused confusion over the measure last week. In a clear victory for the government, the appeals court said it had rightfully used emergency powers to install the curfew, the first in the Netherlands since World War Two, and had adequately proved that the measure was necessary to rein in the pandemic. The district court in The Hague last week had ruled that the government had failed to make clear why emergency powers were needed at this stage of the pandemic, siding with anti-lockdown activists who had brought the case.

  • Rush Limbaugh buried in private cemetery in St. Louis

    Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh has been buried in a private cemetery in St. Louis, his family announced Friday. Limbaugh's widow, Kathryn, and his family said a private ceremony with close family and friends was held Wednesday, but they did not say where he was buried.

  • Trump supporters and right-wing reporters wouldn't stop heckling CNN's Jim Acosta during second day of CPAC

    A crowd of Trump supporters and right-wing reporters were filmed following Jim Acosta around CPAC while chanting "CNN sucks!"

  • Ted Cruz engages in an online spat over Biden's HHS secretary nominee who sued the Trump administration more than 100 times

    Cruz and Princeton historian Kevin M. Kruse had a back-and-forth over the qualifications of Xavier Becerra, Biden's nominee to lead the department.

  • Decades ago, 9 Russian hikers mysteriously fled their tent and froze to death. A new study sheds light on the cold case.

    In 1959, nine hikers fled their tent in Russia's snowy Dyatlov Pass and froze. A new study suggests a slab avalanche crushed their tent in the night.

  • Scoop: Biden admin call on Putin pipeline provokes GOP anger

    A briefing between the State Department and congressional staff over Vladimir Putin's Russia-Germany gas pipeline got tense this week, with Biden officials deflecting questions about why they hadn't moved faster and more aggressively with sanctions to stop its completion.The Biden officials also denied negotiating with the Germans over a potential side deal to allow the pipeline to be finished.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: As we reported earlier this week, some allies are worried that Biden is shaky on Putin's Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and the fight is a significant test of whether the new president's tough rhetoric against Russia will be matched by action.Russian opponents, including top officials in the Ukrainian and Polish governments, worry that Biden doesn't want to antagonize Angela Merkel and won't inflict serious costs on the Germans.And members of Congress — both Republicans and Democrats — were underwhelmed by a report that the Biden State Department recently sent to Congress, which only targeted one Russian ship for sanctions. The Trump administration had already sanctioned that ship, the Fortuna.Behind the scenes: The first call between the senior State Department officials and Republican and Democratic national security staffers from the House and Senate happened on Tuesday.The Tuesday call was classified and took place from a secure room. A source on the call, and two other sources briefed on that conversation, said the questioning focused on why the Biden administration hadn't targeted a larger number of ships for sanctions — given, the aides argued, that maritime tracking clearly shows a number of additional ships are working on the pipeline.The call continued for around half an hour until the line suddenly fell dead from the State Department's end. While some Republicans on the call initially thought they'd been hung up on, the State Department said this was a technical issue.Then, on Thursday at 2 p.m., the State Department officials regrouped for a second briefing call, this time non-classified, with senior staff from House and Senate offices.This call was more contentious, according to three sources who participated. Rising hostility was coming from Republican officials who weren't satisfied with the responses. The Biden officials seemed to be trying to politely avoid conflict.At one point during the call, a Republican Senate staffer asked the Biden officials why they hadn't sanctioned Nord Stream 2 AG — the company in charge of building the pipeline.The State Department officials responded that they weren't going to discuss specific entities and that they were still investigating the facts and compiling the evidence."We're talking about the company that owns Nord Stream 2," the Republican official said sharply, according to the three sources on the call. "I'm on their web page right now and they identify themselves as the company that's in charge of the planning, construction and operation of the pipeline.""You have determined that sanctionable activity was occurring related to the pipeline," the official continued. "What is the sort of information that you would need to get to confirm for yourself that the company that runs the operation that you just sanctioned is engaged in sanctionable activity?"State Department officials disputed that the overall tone of the call was hostile, and contended that they had later heard from congressional staffers who described the briefing as useful.They argued it can take a long time to determine which entities are sanctionable and reiterated that the Biden administration plans to use all available tools to stop the completion of the pipeline.During the call, Molly Montgomery, the Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, denied that the U.S. is negotiating with Germany on a potential side deal to allow the pipeline to proceed.Reuters reported Friday, citing a German government spokeswoman, that there "is an exchange between the U.S. government and Germany regarding the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to take Russian gas to Europe." The report did not provide any further details.State Department officials contended that the word "exchange" shouldn't be construed as a negotiation and that the Biden administration, in the course of normal diplomatic conversations, had registered its concerns about the pipeline with the Germans.A senior Senate aide on the call also defended the Biden administration against charges of moving slowly and softly, saying there was bipartisan opposition to the pipeline but the administration "needs to make sure that any sanction meets an evidentiary standard that can stand up in court.""Time is short and they are under the gun," the aide said, "but I think they are trying to avoid the clown car approach by the last administration which did things like sanction the Russian company Rusal, but had to walk it back after they almost collapsed the world aluminum market.""Measuring twice to cut once is always sound policy," the aide added, "especially when there is a sense of urgency to get this right."Yes, but: The Trump administration only removed Rusal from its sanctions list after a blacklisted oligarch and Putin pal, Oleg Deripaska, followed through on a commitment to divest his majority ownership stake in the company.GOP congressional staffers asked the Biden officials to commit to updating the report they'd already delivered Congress with new entities that ought to be sanctioned, but the State Department officials did not commit to doing so. One of the Biden officials told the congressional staffers that if they had more information about entities involved in the pipeline, they should say what it is. Earlier this month, bipartisan members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken naming these suspected vessels.In the recently passed defense bill, Congress mandated that the administration sanction a broad array of activities involved in the pipeline.The big picture: Pipeline construction halted during the Trump administration after Congress mandated sanctions in a 2019 bill and top Trump officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, issued aggressive threats. But the Russians resumed major construction on Nord Stream 2 after Biden took office.The bottom line: The pipeline is more than 90% complete, and could be finished by the summer without a major intervention to stop it.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • American Airlines flight diverted to Phoenix after passengers fight over racial slur

    Kelly Pichardo, 30, and Leeza Rodriguez, 29, were charged with disorderly conduct and Pichardo also faced an additional assault charge.

  • Lady Gaga poised to hand over $500,000 reward to mystery woman after safe return of Bulldogs

    Lady Gaga is poised to hand over a $500,000 reward to a mystery woman who returned her beloved French bulldogs kidnapped in a violent street robbery near her home in Hollywood. Koji and Gustav, thought to be worth up to $10,000 dollars each, were given in at a downtown LAPD Police Station by an unnamed woman late on Friday night. Authorities believe the woman who handed the dogs in was "uninvolved and unassociated" with the attack - but she is still eligible for the "unconditional" $500,000 and is said to be in contact with Gaga’s representatives. “If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same,” Gaga had said in a post confirming the hefty sum before the dogs were handed back on Friday. The violent abduction on Wednesday saw the singer’s dog-walker and close friend Ryan Fischer shot in the chest. Gaga's third dog named Miss Asia escaped the attack and was later found by police. The singer, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, has kept silent since the dogs were handed into police. But her reward offer has raised eyebrows.

  • A plastic surgeon attended his virtual traffic trial while performing surgery on a patient in California

    Dr. Scott Green from Sacramento, California, was wearing scrubs and appeared to be in an operating room during the Zoom court appearance.

  • Jill and Joe Biden have a phone-free dinner date every night at the White House

    Jill Biden said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that she and President Biden have a dinner date ritual before he goes back to work and she grades papers.

  • What to do if you lose your COVID-19 vaccine card

    Go back to the place you got your first shot if you lose your paper card, and make sure to take a photo of the vaccine card after your first dose.

  • Republicans sued over proxy voting in the pandemic. Now they're using it to speak at CPAC.

    Nearly two dozen Republicans attending CPAC in Florida have designated a proxy to vote on their behalf, citing the "ongoing public health emergency."

  • Princess Diana wasn't allowed to call Prince Charles by his first name until they were engaged

    It's been 40 years since Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer announced their engagement with a televised interview.

  • Teen in hospital for sledding injury dies after dad died visiting her, Ohio mom says

    “Her daddy got to heaven just before she did.”

  • Trump begins settling scores with Republican opponents by endorsing a former aide's primary challenge to an Ohio congressman who backed impeachment

    Trump weighed in for the first time after he indicated he would play an active role on the campaign trail during the 2022 midterm elections.

  • Police obtain warrant charging MIT grad with murder in fatal shooting of Yale student

    Qinxuan Pan remains at large, the New Haven Police Department said.