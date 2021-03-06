District court roundup: Man sentenced in felony child abuse case

Mar. 6—CHEYENNE — A man accused of drunkenly beating his young son and then kicking him out of the house was sentenced Thursday morning in Laramie County District Court.

District Judge Catherine Rogers sentenced Thomas Michael Dyson Sr. to five years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of two to four years of incarceration, as well as a requirement to complete DUI court and residential treatment, and pay restitution for his son's medical bills resulting from the incident. Dyson previously pleaded no contest to felony child abuse with physical injury as part of a plea agreement.

"There are major concerns about safety to the public, safety to Mr. Dyson's family, Mr. Dyson's safety even to himself," Rogers said during the court hearing. "But again, this is really a golden opportunity for Mr. Dyson to have this last opportunity to figure out how he can remain in the community, not truly lose everything, and keep himself and his family safe, and I'm willing to afford him that opportunity."

Dyson also admitted Thursday to a bond violation as part of the agreement. He was arrested Dec. 11 for driving under the influence of alcohol, among other charges, which was a violation of his bond conditions.

In December 2018, Dyson struck his son several times in the face and chest, and then told his son to leave the house and not return, according to court documents. The boy went to a friend's house and reported the incident to his friend's mother, who called the police. The incident occurred during a snowstorm, and the boy was not wearing warm clothing when he was kicked out of the house, according to court documents.

The boy was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and treated for his injuries, which included a bruised chest, swollen ear and bloody nose.

Dyson was later contacted by police in front of his home, smelling strongly of alcohol. He told police he'd drank "several" bottles of vodka over the past few hours and "f---ed him up," referring to his son, after an argument.

Heard Monday in district court:

Michael Joseph White pleaded guilty to felony child abuse with physical injury as part of a stipulated plea agreement, meaning White is allowed to withdraw his plea if a judge does not go along with recommendations laid out in the agreement.

White had originally been charged with three counts of felony child abuse with physical injury, two of which were dismissed by the state as part of the agreement between the state and the defendant.

The stipulated agreement recommends three years of supervised probation, with a suspended three- to five-year period of incarceration. It recommends White's sentence "should not restrict Mr. White's relationship with his children, including the minor child who is the victim of the charged offense." The agreement also takes into consideration inpatient alcohol treatment and aftercare previously completed by White.

Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe set White's sentencing for June 21.

On June 19, 2020, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a domestic disturbance related to an intoxicated father assaulting his son.

The boy had several abrasions on his chest, neck, shoulders, face and back consistent with a physical altercation, according to court documents.

A detective later confirmed with the boy that he had been "strangled," thrown into a metal bed frame, and repeatedly hit and kicked by his father. Two younger siblings also witnessed the attack, one of whom called 911, according to court documents.

Scott Dearold Bressette pleaded guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor theft, stemming from two separate cases.

Four additional felony drug charges, a misdemeanor drug charge and a felony receiving stolen property charge will be dismissed at sentencing, if a judge goes along with recommendations in a plea agreement. The misdemeanor theft charge was previously reduced from two felony forgery charges.

For the drug charge, the agreement recommends a sentence of three years of probation, with a suspended sentence of two to four years of incarceration. Bressette would also be required to complete the drug court program. For the theft charge, it recommends credit for time served and $100 in restitution.

Sharpe set Stephenson's sentencing for June 21.

In the felony possession case, Bressette was found to have 8.3 grams of methamphetamine, along with other controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, during a March 2020 traffic stop by a Laramie County Sheriff's deputy, according to court documents.

In the misdemeanor theft case, Bressette passed two counterfeit $50 bills at a convenience store in February 2020, according to court documents.

Trey Robert Watson pleaded no contest to felony robbery with threat as part of a plea agreement. He was sentenced by Sharpe to four to five years of incarceration, with 109 days of credit for time served.

Sharpe said probation would not have been appropriate in this case, in part because of Watson's "extensive criminal history." He also recommended Watson for intensive drug treatment through the Wyoming Department of Corrections.

"(Treatment) is really important to me, and, I think, a chance to enter into my children's lives again as a sober father," Watson said during the court hearing. "That is the only thing I'm focused on at this point. I understand what I did and I take responsibility for it, so I'm willing to live out the consequences of my actions as a drug addict."

Watson was originally charged with felony aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

At about 4:45 p.m. Nov. 3, Cheyenne Police officers responded to a report of a robbery at Verizon Wireless, 3769 E. Lincolnway. After choosing a phone, Watson passed a note to an employee that said, "Don't say anything a loud, this guy is trying to kidnap me if I leave w/o a phone I won't leave shhhhhh," according to court documents. Watson pulled out a folding knife and held it close to the employee's torso, and then he left with the phone.

Watson was located by police and later admitted he'd taken the phone and pulled the knife, saying people were after him and he feared for his life.

Melissa L. Stephenson pleaded no contest to felony possession of a deadly weapon with intent as part of a stipulated plea agreement. She was originally charged with felony aggravated assault and battery (bodily injury with a deadly weapon).

The stipulated agreement reached by the state and the defendant recommends two years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of two to three years of incarceration. Sharpe set Stephenson's sentencing for June 21.

At 9:47 p.m. Aug. 14, 2019, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report that a woman, later identified as Stephenson, had attempted to hit her estranged husband with her vehicle, according to court documents. Stephenson had shown up at her husband's current residence, and when he told her to leave, she attempted to hit him with her vehicle three times while driving at a high speed.

