District Courts call on retired judges for criminal case backlogs

Apr. 26—Judges faced with a backlog of criminal cases from the COVID-19 pandemic are ramping up a program that calls on retired judges to help resolve difficult plea negotiations.

District judges in Bernalillo County launched a pilot program in February in which "settlement judges" have overseen more than 100 cases, resulting in plea deals in 45% of cases.

"It's accomplishing what we want it to accomplish, which is to get everybody together and look at the strengths and weaknesses of cases, and resolve them or set them for trial," 2nd Judicial District Judge Cindy Leos said of the settlement conferences.

The ultimate goal is "moving forward out of COVID and getting these cases back where they need to be," she said.

Under the program, the presiding judge in a case orders defense and prosecution attorneys to meet with a settlement judge, who otherwise has no connection with the case.

Since Feb. 1, retired judges Louis McDonald and Charles Brown have held off-the-record settlement conferences to help attorneys negotiate plea deals. Both declined to speak with the Journal for this story.

Settlement conferences do not require either party to accept a plea deal.

"The conference is mandatory — the outcome is not," Leos said. Attorneys "show up and negotiate to the extent that they can. Sometimes they plead. Sometimes it's dismissed."

If the two sides are too far apart, "then we set it for trial," Leos said.

From Feb. 1 to April 11, Brown and McDonald held 117 settlement conferences. Plea agreements were reached in 53 of those cases, Leos said. Most of those cases involved defendants who were in jail, she said.

The idea for settlement conferences emerged from an ad-hoc committee formed last year by the New Mexico Supreme Court to find ways to help clear the backlog of criminal cases that built up during the pandemic, said Leos, who serves on the committee.

The Supreme Court cleared the way in January by suspending a rule that prohibited judges from participating in plea discussions. In March, the Supreme Court expanded the initiative statewide.

During the pandemic, Zoom meetings replaced in-person hearings for much of the court's business. Aside from jury trials, most hearings are held remotely under Supreme Court rules intended to minimize the transmission of COVID-19.

Stringent social distancing requirements also limited the number of jury trials held in New Mexico, resulting in a backlog of criminal cases. The number of criminal jury trials statewide declined 46% in two years, from 551 in 2019 to 298 in 2021.

But criminal jury trials are making a comeback, data from the Administrative Office of the Courts shows. District courts statewide held 250 criminal trials in nine months from July 1 through March 31. That compares to 179 from July 1, 2020, through March 31, 2021.

Nevertheless, video hearings remain the norm in most courts.

The reliance on remote hearings means prosecutors and defense attorneys have fewer opportunities to meet face-to-face and negotiate plea deals, said Sarah Pepin, an attorney with the Law Offices of the Public Defender.

Before the pandemic, Pepin said she often negotiated pleas in the courtroom before the judge entered, shuttling between her client and prosecutors. Informal negotiations even took place in hallways, she said. But since 2020, email has largely replaced face-to-face meetings in plea negotiations.

"Plea negotiations have become more laborious than they used to be," Pepin said.

"Zoom court has really sucked a lot of the small talk out of the process. We haven't had a replacement for that informal courtroom process."

Settlement conferences — even though held by Zoom — restore some of the informality that can prove helpful in plea negotiations, said Pepin, who has participated in five.

The conferences also are off-the-record, which allows attorneys to speak candidly.

"It reintroduces sort of the live-fire aspect of it," she said.

A key to the success of settlement conferences is the participation of seasoned judges who understand the realities of jury trials.

The judge can highlight to both prosecutors and defense attorneys the strengths and weaknesses of a case and help nudge them toward an agreement, Pepin said.

And for skeptical defendants, it can be helpful to hear from a judge the risks of taking a case to trial, she said.

"I think its helpful, not only to the attorneys, but the defendants," Pepin said.

Judge Brown offered some useful advice to her client during an April 6 settlement conference. Antonio Ochoa, 52, was facing two trials on felony charges including breaking and entering and aggravated battery. Brown told Ochoa that if he chose to go to trial, he faced some additional risks because he had been convicted of prior felonies.

If convicted by a jury, Ochoa faced up to 6 1/2 years in prison as a habitual offender, in addition to any sentences he received for the new convictions.

Brown also encouraged prosecutors to make some concessions in their plea offer that made it more appealing to the defendant, Pepin said.

The two sides ultimately settled on a plea agreement that capped Ochoa's sentence at three years in prison. Ochoa pleaded guilty to two felony counts. His sentencing hearing is set for May 24.

"The settlement conference improved the plea in this matter," Pepin said. "The judge was able to assist both sides in moving. The settlement conference got us close enough that we could actually agree."

Deputy District Attorney David Waymire said hearings have become less frequent during the pandemic, reducing opportunities for settlements. Before the pandemic, judges commonly held in-person hearings every two or three months in criminal cases.

"It would force the attorneys to show up," Waymire said. "The defendant had to be present. It put everybody in the same room to talk a little bit."

Settlement hearings provide an opportunity for all parties to meet and talk openly about the case.

"I think it can be helpful to just have everybody in the same room, whether it's a real room or a digital room," said Waymire, who participated in a recent settlement conference. "That's often where you can resolve cases."