District courts, July 20, 2021

Jul. 20—Thomas H. Xavios

FRACKVILLE — A Shamokin man who failed to abide by restrictions placed on him under Megan's Law waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Thomas H. Xavios.

Donald R. Lathrop, 64, of 623 E. Packer St., was arrested by Ashland Police Chief Gerard Daley and charged with one felony count of failure to comply with registration requirements.

By waiving his right to a hearing, Lathrop will now have to answer to the charge in Schuylkill County Court, where he can plead guilty or enter a not guilty plea and request a trial.

Daley charged Lathrop after an incident around 11:15 a.m. June 30 at Eureka Park, where he was called for a report of a man who was coming to the park for two weeks to get food and telling people he was a homeless veteran who was living in the woods.

Daley said he met Lathrop and advised him to stop taking food since it was for the children's summer program and during a background check determined that the man was listed on Megan's Law for a 1995 conviction of rape and sexual abuse of children in an incident that happened the year prior.

Daley said Lathrop is to be living at his Shamokin address but was living in the woods outside of Ashland and was also previously convicted in 2010 for failing to register his address.

Other court cases included:

Gary W. Hummel, 39, of St. Joseph's Addiction Treatment and Recovery Centers, Saranac Lake, New York; waived for court: DUI, DUI-highest rate and institutional vandalism.

James D. Ortona, 55, of 880 High Road, Ashland; dismissed: retaliation against a witness, terroristic threats and harassment.

Tina R. Weingard, 49, of 938 Centre St., Apt. 2F, Ashland; held for court: hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Sarah V. Roseman, 27, of 3140 Main St., Locustdale; guilty plea entered: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Justin S. Luciano, 25, of 828 Monroe St., Apt. 201, Stroudsburg; waived for court: DUI-controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked.

Tim R. Weikel, 33, of 129 Middle Ave., Ashland; withdrawn: driving with a suspended or revoked license. Waived for court: DUI-controlled substance and driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked.

Edward A. Conapitski, 22, of 126 N. Line St., Girardville; waived for court: possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amanda E. Buchspics, 39, of 2422 Spruce St., Ashland; waived for court: possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

James A. Fritz, 39, of 49 N. Centre St., Ringtown; waived for court: resisting arrest and simple assault.

Michael E. Joyner, no age available, of Box 47, Girardville; withdrawn: interference with the custody of children.

