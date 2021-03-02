District courts, March 2, 2021

Mar. 2—David J. Rossi

TREMONT — A man charged with assaulting a woman and holding her against her will in Cass Township on Feb. 12 had charges against him held for court during a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge David J. Rossi.

Kyle J. Castellano, 29, of 370 Valley St., Pottsville, was arrested by Cass Township police Patrolman Andrew Weaver and charged with simple assault, false imprisonment and harassment.

Rossi determined the Commonwealth presented enough evidence to substantiate the charges and ordered all three held for Schuylkill County Court, where Castellano can plead guilty or enter a not guilty plea and request a trial.

Weaver charged Castellano with an incident at his home where he assaulted Toni Berzowski, his girlfriend, causing scratch marks and cuts to the left side of her face during an argument.

The woman said when she tried to leave the house Castellano grabbed her, threw her to the ground and punched her with a closed fist on her waist, torso and legs.

Weaver said in addition to her facial injuries Berzowski suffered an injury to her left ankle.

Other court cases included:

Amanda Ra Almonte Negron, 23, of 25 Kutz Farm Road, Pine Grove — waived for court: theft by deception. Withdrawn: simple assault and harassment.

Courtney E. Gerber, 29, of 158 Spancake Road, Pine Grove — held for court: possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tiffany Lynn Gerber, 35, of 71 Birds Hill Road, Apt. A, Pine Grove — held for court: possession of a controlled substance.

Kevin J. Brennan, 59, of 225 Carbon St., Minersville — withdrawn: DUI and DUI-highest rate. Waived for court: DUI and duties at a stop sign.

Blaklee E. Bartlett, 21, of 415 Saint Francis St., Minersville — waived for court: possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no rear lights and driving a vehicle without a valid inspection.

Chad E. Lytle, 46, of 534 Spruce St., Kulpmont — held for court: no rear lights, driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Story continues

Gene Klinger, 44, of 215 E. Biddle St., Gordon — dismissed: simple assault, harassment and recklessly endangering another person.

William E. Felty, 28, of 18 Schneck Drive, Pine Grove — withdrawn: simple assault and harassment.

Dylan C. Pogera, 22, of 901 Sunbury St., Pottsville — dismissed: defiant trespass, no title certificate, driving an unregistered vehicle, displaying plate card on an improper vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carly J. Tobin, 32, of 496 Suedberg Road, Pine Grove — held for court: DUI-controlled substance, careless driving, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Larry E. Lehman, 54, of 204 Poplar St., Donaldson — withdrawn: terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.

Jessica L. Staller, 33, of 31 Fairview St., Schuylkill Haven — withdrawn: terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.

Amanda Neidlinger, 33, of 12 Chestnut St., Cressona — dismissed: possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tobi A. Metz, 29, of 420 E. Second Mountain Road, Schuylkill Haven — held for court: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

John J. Rountree Sr., 55, of 235 E. Main St., Tremont — waived for court: theft and receiving stolen property.

Ronda J. Kerns, 40, of 80 N. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove — waived for court: criminal mischief.

Dean L. Dubois, 40, of 203 Main St., Tremont — waived for court: fleeing or attempting to elude police, registration of vehicle/Certificate of Title, no rear lights, driving with a suspended or revoked license, habitual offenders, resisting arrest, driving without insurance, failure to keep right and careless driving.

Taylor Melissa Grigalonis, 25, of 800 N. Second St., Apt. 15, Pottsville — Withdrawn: criminal trespass. Held for court: criminal trespass, criminal mischief, harassment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

(Staff writer Frank Andruscavage compiled this report)