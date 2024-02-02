District III Planning and Development researching survey on food chain strengths, weaknesses

Feb. 1—MITCHELL — A recent survey shows what regional food producers and consumers see as needs and strengths with South Dakota's food chain supply, and some area officials are hoping it provides a starting point to bolstering access to safe, affordable food in the region.

Members of District III Planning and Development, which conducted the survey, got the information at the organization's most recent meeting Thursday afternoon at the Davison County Fairgrounds, and they learned there are some issues out there they can help attend to.

"We found out there were some barriers that we have to try to address," Eric Ambroson, a development specialist with District III Planning and Development who presented on the survey at the meeting, told the Mitchell Republic.

The survey results were presented as part of the organization's Regional Action Plan. Part of a five-year initiative to strengthen food supply chains in the state, District III Planning and Development canvassed several sources to gather the data, including area health care institutions, government entities, food distributors, financial institutions and social outposts such as food banks.

What the organization found was a wide range of concerns, including regulatory hurdles, price competitiveness, infrastructure shortages and financing, among other areas of importance when it comes to keeping food affordable and accessible in South Dakota.

"(Survey subjects were concerned about) regulatory issues, food safety or getting access to an inspector. And prices are not necessarily as competitive with the major chains as we would want," Ambroson said. "There's also a lack of infrastructure — do we have storage options, like cold storage for local food? Or do we have good roads and the right vehicles or trucks to transport local foods to market?"

The survey is part of a concerted effort between District III Planning and Development, other regional planning districts in the state and the Region Five Development Commission in Minnesota, the purpose of which is to enhancing the vitality and quality of life in its area through resilient, inclusive, and collaborative approaches to regional community development, economic development and transportation initiatives.

This particular initiative got underway last year and the survey was an early information-gathering process to give the involved organizations perspective into the state of the food supply chain. As research continues, the hope is to provide resources and support to businesses, governments and organizations through District III Planning and Development to help address those perceived shortcomings.

District III Planning and Development offers a range of services to 15 counties throughout south central South Dakota. Those services include helping with drafting zoning laws and other ordinances, assisting with grant applications, providing connections to South Dakota and federal housing programs and more.

The organization is known for connecting businesses and other entities to helpful government programs. That's one way the group can help address those shortcomings in the chain.

"A lot of the time the programs are out there, but there is a disconnect between producers and those who could benefit from those programs and the agencies themselves," Ambroson said. "With our organization being what it is — that's what we specialize in — like public infrastructure and facilities."

There are several goals District III would like to address through the initiative. Among them is increasing the region's food capacity by providing training for producers in safe food handling practices, creating a fair and equitable regulatory environment, increasing marketing in the organization's territory and beefing up the local food infrastructure, like making sure there are enough cold storage facilities to accommodate those who need them.

District III is looking at connecting with partners in the field to make an impact. That includes other area development districts, local development corporations or non-profits that may operate a food bank or are looking to start one.

The South Dakota State University Extension Service is also expected to lend its expertise.

"We think SDSU will be a big partner in our efforts going forward. They have shown us that they are willing to work with us and provide that kind of assistance in our region. This fits really well with what they're doing, because that's what they excel at," Ambroson said.

Ambroson said another area to address is the lack of a regional food hub in the area, an area that those surveyed also said was a need. The United States Department of Agriculture defines a food hub as "a centrally located facility with a business management structure facilitating the aggregation, storage, processing, distribution, and/or marketing of locally/regionally produced food products."

Food hubs provide wider access to institutional and retail markets for small to mid-sized producers, and increase access of fresh healthy food for consumers, including underserved areas and food deserts.

"In terms of local foods, one thing our region does lack is some form of central food hub. We're looking at Dakota Fresh out of Sioux Falls as a model for acting like a food hub in our region," Ambroson said. "They may have the pool to be competitive in terms of getting products from producers and connecting that with consumers at fair prices."

Other areas the survey revealed as needing to be addressed included streamlining food delivery systems by improving consistency, promoting local food markets, improving safety compliance and regulatory training and more access to capital.

The initiative is just getting underway, and there is more research and discussion to conduct. Ambroson said the issue will likely be revisited at a quarterly meeting with state planning districts and the Region Five Development Commission. An annual meeting also is expected to be held in Fargo, North Dakota with those entities.

There is a ways to go when it comes to addressing these concerns in South Dakota, but Ambroson said District III and its partners are eager to catch up to states that have already made progress on the issue. Whether that takes the entirety of the five years of the initiative or more is yet to be seen, he said.

"We would expect that we're going to have a learning curve to get through, and there will probably be some challenges along the way. South Dakota does not have a real established system for organizing local foods or working with local foods, whereas Minnesota is several years ahead of us in terms of providing services and technical assistance," Ambroson said. "We're still learning as we're going, but hopefully by the time we're done we'll have a system or process in place."