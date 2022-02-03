District Judge candidates have variety of experiences

Feb. 3—The four candidates competing for the Daviess District Judge, Division III seat have backgrounds that range from handling felony criminal cases to specializing in family law and serving as prosecutors in District Court.

The candidates are vying for the seat that was vacated when longtime District Judge Daniel M. "Nick" Burlew II retired in December. The seat is not vacant. Last week, Shannon Meyer, who was appointed to the post by the governor, was sworn in as the Division III judge.

Meyer must run in November to keep the office. Also competing for the position are Heather Wagner Blackburn, Phillip Page and Nick Payne.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order.

Heather Wagner BlackburnBlackburn has been a defense attorney with the public defender's office since 2000. She initially planned to practice law in the field of medical malpractice defense. But when she took a position with the public defender office, "I really fell in love with the job," she said.

The public defender office represents defendants facing criminal charges who do not have the funds to hire an attorney.

"Public service ended up being a calling for me," Blackburn said. "I found out representing indigent people can be sometimes frustrating and sometimes exhilarating. I ended up falling in love with the process."

Public defenders represent clients regularly in District Court, which hears misdemeanor crimes and handles juvenile court. District judges also deal with traffic violations, probate and small claims. Felony criminal cases start in District Court, and the court can order an involuntary person into drug treatment.

"I have been on the ground and in the trenches for 20 years, especially in the District Court criminal docket, which is the biggest docket they have," Blackburn said.

For most people, District Court is their contact with the court system, and the experience can be upsetting. Blackburn said her experience working with defendants would give her the skills needed to be a District judge.

"I think the best thing a judge can do is remain even and calm," she said. The judge is also there to make sure the person's rights are protected, and that both all parties have their say.

Judges "have to apply the law as it is intended," Blackburn said. "You can't pre-judge.

"What I really enjoy about District Court is the diversity of cases," and "you get some real-time solutions you don't see in Circuit Court."

If elected, Blackburn said she would work to see if prosecutors and defense attorneys could resolve misdemeanor cases in the early stages, so cases could be closed in a more efficient manner. Blackburn compared it to how some felony cases are resolved quickly through the Commonwealth's Attorney's Rocket Docket program.

"Most of our clients would like that," said Blackburn, who wants to give back to the community. "When my husband was on active duty for seven years, the community embraced us and supported us. That tells me how caring this community is. I want to give that back.

"As much as we've been blessed to live in Owensboro, I want to take that experience and apply it to the bench."

Shannon MeyerMeyer took the Division III bench last week. Beshear selected Meyer from three finalists to fill the vacancy.

Prior to becoming District judge, Meyer was a prosecutor with County Attorney Claud Porter's office for 20 years and also had a private practice focused on family law.

Of her first week as a judge, Meyer said, "I believe I'm right where I truly should be."

"I have had a couple of difficult cases," Meyer said. The first "required a lot of my personal judgement. The other (case) that came up really played a lot on my emotions. That was my first experience as a judge, recognizing the importance of my decisions in District Court."

Meyer said a District judge needs intelligence and an ability to communicate with the people before the court. Meyer said she is focused on moving the docket efficiently, and be fair to the parties in cases.

"Listening to both sides of the case is important to me," she said.

Meyer said she would consider decisions in each case "with the care it deserves."

Meyer said previously that District Court is a place where people who have made mistakes can change themselves and learn to make better choices. In an interview last week, Meyer said she wants to give people in court opportunities to change and help them take those opportunities.

If not, Meyer said she would hold defendants accountable for their actions.

"I am a fair and impartial judge who cares about the people who appear before me," Meyer said Wednesday. "I have had really positive feedback, so I'm grateful for everybody's help."

Phillip J. PageAfter graduating college, Page joined the Army and spent 16 months on active duty in Iraq. Upon returning home, Page received his master's degree and worked as head of security for a children's hospital in Boardman, Ohio, and as an adjunct professor teaching criminal law at Youngstown State University. Page received his law degree from Florida Coastal School of Law in 2015.

Page and his wife, Thomika Page, who is also an attorney, moved to Owensboro to be closer to family. Phillip Page is a prosecutor with the county attorney's office. He also has a solo practice handling family law.

"As a prosecutor, I represent society," Page said. "But the purpose of court itself is to repair the alleged wrong" the defendant has committed against society.

"My approach to the law .. is to educate the person (before the court) and educate the victim. A lot of people don't know what a District Court judge does."

In addition to helping people in court understand the process, Page said he would be impartial and would bring "fairness and kindness" to the bench.

Page said much of his responsibility is handling the criminal docket.

"The purpose is to hold them accountable, but the purpose is also to rehabilitate, if we can," he said.

Page said he would work on managing the court's dockets.

"Instead of having everyone show up at 9 o'clock, there would be timelines," he said. "Making sure the court runs efficiently is something the court could improve."

"I think what sets me apart, specifically, is my diversity of experiences. I'm not just a lawyer. I was a solider, I was deployed, was injured (on duty), have taught, and I come from a middle-class background.

"I have only been practicing since 2015, but I have a wealth of other experiences. While I'm probably the candidate with the least amount of legal (experience), I'm the right candidate, because of the diversity of my experience."

Nick PaynePayne has been a prosecutor with the Daviess Commonwealth's Attorney's office for 20 years. The Commonwealth's Attorney handles major felony crimes. Prior to joining the office, Payne worked for a year as a public defender.

"A good District judge has the opportunity to get people help, to intervene and use resources" to address issues such as substance abuse, Payne said.

"In District Court, you have the first line of intervention for drug abuse, to get them into treatment faster" through programs such as Rocket Docket. "If they want treatment and need it, it's there."

District Court can also get people counseling for mental health issues. Payne said his work as a prosecutor has exposed him to a variety of legal issues and has taught him how to work with people.

"A district judge needs to be able to listen to people" and help them understand the process, said Payne, who noted that District Court is where most people experience the justice system.

"It's a tremendous responsibility to be the face of the judicial system for a majority of people," he said.

Payne said he can communicate effectively with people.

"I have dealt with everybody and anybody (as a prosecutor), because crime doesn't discriminate," he said.

Payne said his experience has prepared him for the position.

"A district judge needs the temperament and experience, to have dealt with a variety of people and cases," he said. "They need to have compassion, so they can mix that with knowledge of the law."

Payne said making the court docket run smoothly would be a priority. "If you can avoid needless delays ... that would also help people getting in and out of District court, he said.

