District judge denies delay in capital murder trial as prosecutors admit case mishandled

A state district court judge denied a motion for a continuance in a capital murder trial made by the El Paso County District Attorney's Office after prosecutors admitted the office has mishandled the case.

Judge Alyssa Perez, who presides over the 210th District Court, on Friday denied the motion for a continuance filed by prosecutors and kept the Dec. 2 trial date.

The ruling came after two contentious court hearings last week during which defense lawyers accused state prosecutors of attempting to stall the case because they are unprepared to go to trial, despite having months to work on the case.

A gag order prevents prosecutors, defense lawyers and anyone else involved in the case from commenting on it.

Ivan Gabaldon faces a murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of Juan Garcia Flores on Texas Avenue in February.

State prosecutors admitted mishandling of the case led to the District Attorney's Office not being ready to go trial, but then indicted the defendant on a capital murder charge and stated they now are considering seeking the death penalty and therefore need more time to make that decision.

The case involves the arrest of Ivan Gabaldon, who originally was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the Feb. 22 stabbing death of 63-year-old Juan Garcia Flores in a building on Texas Avenue near Downtown El Paso. His body was found the next day.

Defense lawyers are claiming Gabaldon acted in self-defense.

Gabaldon has remained in the El Paso County Jail since his arrest March 5.

During a hearing Tuesday, El Paso County District Attorney’s Office Senior Division Chief Curtis Cox admitted prosecutors had taken no action in the case.

Cox said several prosecutors were given the case but "apparently for at least the next six months effectively did nothing"

State prosecutors then indicted Gabaldon on Wednesday on a capital murder.

The original murder charge then was dismissed Friday.

Cox and state prosecutor Scott Ferguson said during a hearing Friday that the District Attorney's Office now is considering seeking the death penalty against Gabaldon and therefore needs more time.

"This case was not being handled by Mr. Cox or myself," Ferguson said. "It was being handled by a couple of other prosecutors who never brought it to our attention or to anybody above us. ... When it came to our attention, the facts of this case was, the immediate thought was, 'Well, we should re-indict because this is a horrible crime.' In fact, I have no doubt that we can bear the burden of proof and prove everything that is required to get the death penalty."

The death penalty was brought up days after Cox offered to release Gabaldon from jail on a personal recognizance bond, also known as a PR bond.

A PR bond is when a defendant is released from jail without having to post bail as long as the defendant agrees to and abides by several conditions set by a judge.

Gabaldon currently is being held on a $1 million bond, jail records show.

El Paso County District Attorney’s Office Senior Division Chief Curtis Cox said during a hearing Friday the DA's Office may seek the death penalty in a Downtown capital murder case.

Defense lawyers Omar Carmona and Denise Butterworth questioned why the District Attorney's Office offered to release Gabaldon from jail if prosecutors thought the case might warrant the death penalty.

"Now they're asking for more time even though they had that opportunity during all of the months that our client has been sitting in jail waiting for trial," Butterworth said. "But on Nov. 17, they chose to re-indict and now they're asking for more time to determine whether or not to seek the death penalty against our client. This is the same state of Texas that on Tuesday — 72 hours ago — offered to release our client to the streets on a full PR bond."

She added prosecutors would have to prove to a jury "beyond a reasonable doubt that life in prison is not sufficient for the safety of our community and that he must be killed in order to protect society from the future danger that they would be alleging that he is."

Since prosecutors were willing to release Gabaldon on a PR bond, they should be able to quickly determine that he should not face the death penalty, Butterworth argued.

She alleged the District Attorney's Office is trying to stall the trial by saying it might seek the death penalty.

Butterworth said, "I believe that the enormous power that the state of Texas has right now isn't being respected or honored where a defendant in this criminal justice system can be held in jail with so little consideration by the state of Texas that zero preparation was done on his case."

Defense lawyer Denise Butterworth argued during a Friday virtual court hearing that the El Paso County District Attorney's Office is attempting to seek the death penalty against her client, Ivan Gabaldon, because prosecutors are unprepared for trial.

She said threats of the death penalty are efforts by the District Attorney's Office to abuse the criminal justice system.

"During the hearing that took place on Tuesday, basically threatening to kill this man in the middle of a hearing moments after offering him a PR bond, because that defendant is asking to go to trial, is asking for his facts to be heard by the community, by a jury, which is exactly how the system was designed to work," Butterworth said.

Prosecutors countered they are not using the death penalty as a threat to get more time to prepare for trial.

“That's not a threat," Ferguson countered. "If it becomes necessary for us to make the decision immediately, without any further time to consider, then the immediate decision is to seek the death penalty."

He added that the death penalty "is justified in this case."

Cox and Ferguson argued the state has not been able to contact witnesses in the case and hasn't received results for DNA evidence.

Carmona and Butterworth said multiple times during the hearing that they are prepared to go to trial Dec. 2 whether or not prosecutors seek the death penalty.

Judge Alyssa Perez, center, is pictured in a file photo.

Judge Perez denied the motion for a continuance, stating the District Attorney's Office is responsible for preparing for trial, which it failed to do.

"When you say the fact that this case was handled by multiple attorneys — I'm not going to question whether they had the skill level or ability, or if there was confusion — is exactly the point," the judge said to prosecutors. "The point is that if we were in this position, meaning on the eve of trial, and the state had been diligent about handling this case, then I could put that into context and give you a little more consideration on your request for continuance. The problem is that is not what has happened here."

She added: "This case literally went nowhere within your office. It was treated like a hot potato, just kind of got bounced over here, bounced over there. Meanwhile, Mr. Gabaldon is sitting in jail and now he is indicted on a capital murder charge."

Perez then set a hearing for Nov. 29 to hear any other motions filed before the case is tried Dec. 2.

