District judge dismisses child sex case against Conyngham Borough man

Jul. 14—A district judge dismissed felony child sex offenses against Brian Thaddeus Mrozik, 47, and a child endangerment charge against Cherish L. Fedder, 49, following a preliminary hearing Thursday.

State police at Hazleton charged Mrozik in April after the 5-year-old girl was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital — Hazleton following a vehicle crash in February.

During a medical examination, it was discovered the girl was diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease, according to court records.

Investigators learned the girl was in the company of Mrozik, who was suffering from a sexually transmitted disease, court records say.

Court records say the girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children's Advocacy Center on Feb. 14. Details of the interview resulted in Mrozik being charged.

Fedder was charged with endangering the welfare of children by state police who alleged she was aware the girl was being assaulted by Mrozik.

Following a preliminary hearing, District Judge Joseph D. Zola dismissed 10 counts of indecent assault, five counts of corruption of minors and a single count of aggravated indecent assault against Mrozik ruling a lack of evidence through testimony.

Zola also dismissed the child endangerment charge against Fedder due to lack of evidence.

Attorney Allyson Leigh Kacmarski represented Mrozik.

Attorney Christine Marie Trout from the Luzerne County Public Defender's Office represented Fedder.

