District judge issues death warrant for longtime Idaho death row inmate Gerald Pizzuto

Kevin Fixler
·3 min read

Idaho secured a death warrant Wednesday to end the life of one of its longest-serving death row inmates, setting a date next month for the state’s first execution in more than a decade.

Gerald Pizzuto, 66, is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Dec. 15. He has remained on Idaho death row since his May 1986 murder conviction for killing two people during an armed robbery north of McCall in the summer of 1985.

The death warrant, signed Wednesday by District Court Judge Jay Gaskill, marks the second time in as many years that the state has sought to execute Pizzuto. He has avoided three prior execution dates during his more than 36 years on death row, most recently in June 2021 after the Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole granted him a clemency review.

The Idaho attorney general’s office, which is overseeing Pizzuto’s execution process, declined an Idaho Statesman request for comment.

On Wednesday, Pizzuto’s attorneys with the nonprofit Federal Defender Services of Idaho called on Gov. Brad Little to uphold the parole board’s prior recommendation to allow their client to die of natural causes in prison.

“The state is trying to execute Mr. Pizzuto as quickly as possible to prevent the courts from giving thorough and careful consideration to whether his execution would be lawful,” said Deborah Czuba, supervising attorney of the nonprofit’s unit that oversees death penalty cases. “The governor can still accept the recommendation of his commission and spare Mr. Pizzuto, the public and especially the prison staff a needless execution.”

The nonprofit law office previously requested that the state wait to pursue Pizzuto’s execution until at least after the holiday season, out of consideration for Idaho Department of Correction employees avoiding participation in a lethal injection before the end of the year.

Idaho death row inmate Gerald Pizzuto, 66, pictured here in 2007 at age 41. IDOC
Idaho death row inmate Gerald Pizzuto, 66, pictured here in 2007 at age 41. IDOC

Pizzuto’s attorneys committed to exploring all legal avenues in state and federal court to block their terminally ill client’s execution. Pizzuto is terminally ill with late-stage bladder cancer, and has been under hospice care for more than two years.

Pizzuto’s latest death warrant comes after the Idaho Supreme Court last month denied his attorneys’ request for a rehearing in a recent case centered around whether the governor has final say over clemency decisions. The state’s high court ruled in August that he does, after voters approved a constitutional amendment passed by the Idaho Legislature, which sought to rein in the parole board’s power.

The question was relevant to Pizzuto, because the parole board voted 4-3 last year to reduce his sentence to life in prison, based on arguments about his troubled upbringing and serious health issues.

Little rejected the parole board’s decision, upholding Pizzuto’s death sentence. His attorneys questioned the governor’s constitutional authority to do so and filed suit. They won an initial ruling in district court before an appeal sent the case to the state Supreme Court for a decision.

Recommended Stories

  • Widow says she was groped by Catholic priest during grief counseling session

    A Honduran asylum-seeker living in Tennessee alleges in a federal lawsuit that the Diocese of Knoxville tried to sabotage a police investigation after she

  • Tyson Foods ends COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees

    Tyson Foods Inc confirmed on Wednesday it eliminated a requirement that employees receive COVID-19 vaccinations, a step the company said improved meatpacking operations after plants closed in 2020 due to outbreaks among workers early in the pandemic. The biggest U.S. meat company by sales lifted the mandate on Oct. 31, one year after imposing it, according to a report Tyson filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The requirement "generally improved our ability to operate our business effectively in fiscal 2022," the report said.

  • Zelensky calls Russian missiles hitting Poland ‘really significant escalation’

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday called the death of two people in Poland from Russian missiles a “really significant escalation” of the war between Kyiv and Moscow. “Hitting NATO territory with missiles. … This is a Russian missile attack on collective security! This is a really significant escalation. Action is needed,” Zelensky said in a…

  • Nathan Eovaldi declines Red Sox qualifying offer, remains free agent

    Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi has declined the Boston Red Sox' $19.65 million qualifying offer and will remain a free agent.

  • Alexander Volkanovski ‘more than OK’ with interim featherweight title fight at UFC 284

    While he chases UFC champ-champ status, Alexander Volkanovski is happy to see Josh Emmett and Yair Rodriguez fight for interim gold.

  • Alabama negotiating potential settlement with Alan Miller, who survived execution attempt

    Alabama asked the state's Supreme Court not to set a second execution date for Alan Miller as they discuss a potential settlement.

  • American paralympic swimmer Robert Griswold accused of raping and sexually assaulting teammate

    Paralympic swimming gold medalist Robert Griswold allegedly raped and sexually assaulted an intellectually impaired teammate, per lawsuit.

  • Metro Atlanta sheriff’s office says inmate’s claims guard raped her are ‘unsubstantiated’

    The woman claimed she was groped and "violently raped" while being held in the jail in 2020.

  • Shoe Carnival Registers 4% Top-Line Decline In Q3 Amid Challenging Inflationary Environment

    Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ: SCVL) reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 4.1% year-on-year to $341.66 million, missing the consensus of $342.72 million. Net sales grew 24.4% compared to Q3 FY19, with both store banners contributing to the growth. EPS of $1.18 beat the consensus of $1.14. Gross profit fell 9.2% Y/Y to $130.8 million, with the margin contracting 210 basis points to 38.3%. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 6.9% Y/Y to $87.3 million. The operating margin compr

  • US Catholic bishops elect Timothy Broglio as new president

    Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Military Services, who oversees Catholic ministries to the U.S. armed forces, was elected Tuesday as the new president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. Broglio, 70, was elected to a three-year term from a field of 10 candidates. The archbishop of Baltimore, William Lori, was elected as the conference's new vice president.

  • ‘We certainly have a crime’: Police search for suspect in University of Idaho homicides

    “I would say it was just a crime focused on this one location,” mayor says.

  • FTX could have more than 1 million creditors, bankruptcy filing shows

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the latest from the FTX crypto fallout and whether existing regulation could have prevented the collapse.

  • Backpackers spent three days trapped in storm in the California wilderness, cops say

    One backpacker injured her foot during the hike, authorities said.

  • Snowmobile trailer found abandoned in Alaska wilderness, cops say. Two still missing

    A man and woman vanished while checking on fishing nets.

  • ‘Dancing With The Stars’: A Judge Says Goodbye, And Two More Celebs Go Home

    It’s semi-finals night on Dancing With The Stars! We have to wonder how many people have been watching along with us during the 31st season. Disney+ has yet to release any viewership numbers for the former ABC show, which isn’t an encouraging sign. And that’s too bad: DWTS under Executive Producer Conrad Green has once […]

  • Women steal $1K in clothes from True Religion, pepper sprays employee, MPD says

    Two women are on the run after they allegedly stole more than $1,000 in clothes from a True Religion store earlier this week, according to the Memphis Police Department.

  • GOP Rep. Michelle Steel wins re-election in California, with Republicans on cusp of House majority

    Republican Rep. Michelle Steel has won re-election in California's 45th Congressional District, solidifying GOP chances of winning a House majority.

  • Judge keeps Arizona execution plan on track for Wednesday

    Plans to execute an Arizona man on Wednesday remain on track after a judge refused to postpone the lethal injection, rejecting a bid to allow fingerprint and DNA testing on evidence from two 1980s killings that led to the inmate's death sentence. Lawyers for Murray Hooper said their client is innocent, that no physical evidence ties him to the killings of William “Pat” Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps, and that testing could lead to identifying those responsible. U.S. District Judge Stephen McNamee wrote in Monday's order that the argument by Hooper’s lawyers was flawed in concluding that such testing will automatically establish his innocence.

  • Phoenix Police detail the death of a family

    Phoenix Police Sgt. Melissa Soliz provided details on a family of five being found dead in their home on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 16. First responders first arrived to the home after reports of a gas leak and unresponsive person.

  • Could Trump protect himself from legal problems?

    STORY: Donald Trump: "America's comeback starts right now."(What legal problems does Trump face?)Donald Trump has announced he will run again for the White House in 2024. But the former president is facing a series of investigations and lawsuits.(Missing government records)The U.S. Department of Justice is conducting a criminal investigation of Trump for retaining government records after leaving office in 2021.In August, the FBI seized 11,000 documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.About 100 documents were marked as classified, and some were designated top secret, the highest level of classification.Trump accused the Department of Justice of engaging in a partisan witch hunt.Donald Trump: "The Mar-a-Lago raid was a desperate effort to distract from Joe Biden's record of misery and failure." A special master is determining whether any of the seized documents were protected by executive privilege, which allows them to be kept secret. (New York Attorney General civil lawsuit)In September, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil lawsuit against Trump.James says her office uncovered more than 200 examples of misleading asset valuations by Trump and the Trump Organization between 2011 and 2021.James, a Democrat, accused Trump of inflating his net worth by billions of dollars to obtain lower interest rates on loans and get better insurance coverage.Letitia James: "Claiming that you have money that you do not have does not amount to the 'art of the deal,' it's the art of the steal.” Trump also called this lawsuit a witch hunt. (New York criminal probe)The Trump Organization is being tried for tax fraud alleged by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.Trump is not personally charged with wrongdoing but the company could face up to $1.6 million in fines.It pleaded not guilty to three tax fraud charges and six other counts. But former chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, has pleaded guilty and is required to testify against the Trump Organization as part of his plea agreement. (Defamation case)E. Jean Carroll, a former Elle magazine writer, sued Trump for defamation in 2019. That’s after he denied her allegation of rape in the 1990s in a New York department store. Trump accused her of lying to drum up sales for a book.He also argued that he's shielded from Carroll's lawsuit by a federal law that immunizes government employees from defamation claims.(U.S. Capitol attack)A House of Representatives committee is investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. It could urge the Justice Department to charge Trump with federal crimes over his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.His supporters sought to block Congress from certifying the election results.Committee vice chair Liz Cheney, a Republican, places the blame squarely on Trump.Liz Cheney: "The vast weight of evidence presented so far has shown us that the central cause of January six was one man, Donald Trump, who many others followed.” Trump called the panel's investigation a politically motivated sham.(Georgia election tampering probe)A Georgia prosecutor is leading a criminal investigation into Trump's alleged efforts to influence that state's 2020 election results.Trump made a call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to "find" enough votes needed to overturn his loss at the polls.Trump could argue that his discussions were constitutionally protected free speech.