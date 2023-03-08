District judge jails Wilkes-Barre man without bail on 'repeated' assault charges

Mar. 8—PLYMOUTH TWP. — For the second time this year, state police at Wilkes-Barre arrested a man on allegations he assaulted and strangled an ex-girlfriend inside her West Main Street residence on Tuesday.

Miguel Molina, 32, of 205 Academy St., Wilkes-Barre, smashed a window and chased after the woman choking her to the point she was not able to breath, according to court records.

Molina punched the woman in the head, threatened to kill her, and grabbed her hair as she attempted to escape, court records say.

After the woman got outside, court records say, Molina dragged her back inside the residence where he continued to beat her.

The woman told state police she pepper sprayed Molina and locked herself in a bathroom until he allegedly smashed the door in half. Molina was restrained when his family arrived at her residence, court records say.

Molina was arraigned by District Judge David Barilla in Forty Fort on two counts of strangulation and one count each of burglary, simple assault, terroristic threats, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and harassment. Molina was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as Barilla deemed repeated threats to the woman.

The latest alleged assault happened while Molina was free on $20,000 bail he posted when state police arrested him on allegations he assaulted the woman on Jan. 1, court records say.

In that case, court records say, the woman reported Molina entered her residence uninvited, beat and strangled her and stuck his finger down her throat.

Molina is facing charges of simple assault, harassment, criminal trespass and resisting arrest in county court for the Jan. 1 alleged incident. Two counts of strangulation were withdrawn at Molina's preliminary haring held Feb. 15.

The woman obtained a "No-Hit" protection-from abuse order in September against Molina after a series of abuse allegations, according to the PFA petition.