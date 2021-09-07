District judge moves Miller homicide case to Union County Court

Sep. 7—A district judge ruled Tuesday that prosecutors proved enough evidence exists to advance the homicide case against Myrle Miller to Union County Court.

Miller, 76, is accused of defrauding and poisoning her 77-year-old husband, John Nichols, who died in 2018. State troopers allege Miller intentionally fed Nichols her own prescription medication, verapamil, knowing it would cause his heart to fail. She was arrested in May and is held in county jail without bail.

In the years prior to Nichols' death, arrest papers state that Miller drained at least $87,000 from Nichols' bank accounts and opened two loans against his life insurance without his consent before he died, all while allegedly professing her love to other men online from questionable social media accounts that may have been fraudulent.

Miller is scheduled to be arraigned by Union County President Judge Michael Hudock on Oct. 25 on the following counts: homicide, fraud, theft, forgery, perjury, dealing in proceeds of unlawful dealings.

Tuesday's hearing was conducted online and in-person. It was a resumption of Miller's daylong preliminary hearing on Aug. 16 that was adjourned by Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch when Dr. Kevin Whaley, a forensic pathologist who reviewed Nichols' autopsy, was unavailable to testify.

Whaley, testifying remotely from North Dakota, said that while the amount of verapamil in Nichols' system wasn't abnormal, the medication's purpose as a calcium blocker at normal levels or even less would be fatal for someone like Nichols who had congestive heart failure.

"Putting a little bit of calcium blocker in his system, that's going to cause death," said Whaley, who reviewed the autopsy, toxicology, Nichols' medical history and prescription records plus autopsy photographs and microscopic slides.

Whaley said there was no record of Nichols having been prescribed the medication.

"He's the last person who would be getting a calcium blocker," Whaley said.

Whaley was the 14th witness who testified as part of the preliminary hearing, with 13 having testified at the county courthouse on Aug. 16.

Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Buck, appointed by Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson as an assistant district attorney for the case, said the evidence overwhelmingly documents lies told by Miller to the grand jury prior to her indictment.

Buck said Miller had another man pose as Nichols on three phone calls with a life insurance agency, that Nichols' signature was forged on financial documents, that she lied about him having dementia and that she attempted to perform CPR.

"You heard Mrs. Miller say on the recorded phone call with Prudential that it's all about money. That's truly what this case has been all about," Buck said. "When he started to run out of money to spend, that's when the insurance fraud came about."

Miller is represented by Union County Public Defender Brian Ulmer. Ulmer deferred making an argument against the prosecution's claims, citing his own experience in other homicide cases with respect to the lowered standard for proving enough evidence exists to move a case to trial. Miller did not comment.

Johnson spoke specifically to the murder charge, saying she was the only person alone with Nichols when he died and she was the only one with motive to end his life.

"She drained him. He wasn't worth anything to her anymore," Johnson said. "If you found a gun that was smoking in this case, it's the verapamil."