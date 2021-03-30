District judge orders man charged in domestic case to get public defender

Frank Andruscavage, Republican & Herald, Pottsville, Pa.
·2 min read

Mar. 30—POTTSVILLE — The preliminary hearing for a man accused of choking a woman in New Castle Township in August was continued Monday because the defendant didn't have an attorney.

That lack of legal counsel didn't sit well with Magisterial District Judge James K. Reiley, Pottsville.

Christopher P. Achenbach, 40, of 124 Broad St., Saint Clair, requested the continuance on his own, saying that he had not yet hired an attorney.

Achenbach had been scheduled to appear before Reiley on charges of felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment.

Reiley questioned Achenbach on why he had not obtained counsel since his arraignment on the charges was held in January.

The judge then granted the continuance but ordered Achenbach to walk to the basement of the Centre Street building and apply for a public defender.

"I'm granting the continuance due to the seriousness of the felony charge," Reiley said.

He then scheduled the hearing for 10:30 a.m. May 10 in his Pottsville courtroom.

State police Trooper Andrew Lynn of the Frackville station charged Achenbach with an incident on Aug. 27 at his home in New Castle Township.

In paperwork filed with the court, Lynn said that he was called to the home for a physical domestic dispute and spoke with a woman who reported that she was taking a shower when Achenbach asked to join her but she refused.

The woman said Achenbach took her phone and entered the shower, prompting her to get out and go to a bedroom, Lynn said.

Lynn said the woman reported Achenbach came to the bedroom, grabbed her by the throat and then picked her up by her neck and tried to suffocate her.

The woman said she was gasping for air and could not breathe.

Lynn said the woman alleged that Achenbach threw her around the bedroom and then got an ax, handed it to her and told her to "hurt me with it."

The woman said that she put the ax down and ran out the front door followed by Achenbach, but that she was able to reach a neighbor's house and call 911.

Recommended Stories

  • 'This is not politics': President Biden urges Americans to keep wearing masks

    The president's remarks came after the director of the CDC warned of "impending doom" if states ease restrictions too quickly.

  • Watch Dr. Pimple Popper wrestle with a scrambled egg lipoma until it bursts out of her patient's shoulder blade

    Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee poked, snipped, and squeezed the "bossy" orange-sized lipoma that had been growing for six years.

  • Facebook and Google are funding 2 new undersea internet cables running from the West Coast to Singapore and Indonesia

    The cables are set to be completed by late 2023 and 2024, and Facebook says they will increase internet capacity by 70%.

  • Hundreds evacuated after fire at Indonesian oil refinery

    More than 900 people from a nearby village were evacuated after a massive fire broke out early Monday at the Pertamina Balongan Refinery in Indonesia’s West Java province, officials said. About 20 people were injured, including refinery workers and several villagers who suffered burns while passing through the area, the local disaster mitigation agency said. Nicke Widyawati, chief executive officer of state-owned oil and gas corporation Pertamina, said firefighters were still battling the blaze and attempting to cool down the area to prevent it from spreading.

  • Joey Logano wins historic NASCAR dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway

    Logano held off Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Denny Hamlin on a late-race restart sprint to win the first dirt track Cup race in more than a half century.

  • U.N. seeks $10 billion for Syrians as humanitarian needs soar

    The United Nations will urge international donors to pledge up to $10 billion on Tuesday to help Syrians fleeing a decade of civil war in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that the need for humanitarian support has never been so great. In the fifth annual conference to keep Syrians refugees from starvation, the event hosted by the European Union will seek $4.2 billion for people inside Syria and $5.8 billion for refugees and their hosts in the Middle East. Some 24 million people need basic aid, a rise of four million over the past year and the highest number yet since a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2011 led to civil war.

  • Panthers beat Stars, but expect Aaron Ekblad to miss ‘extensive time’ with leg injury

    Jonathan Huberdeau knew from the screams how bad Aaron Ekblad’s leg injury must have been.

  • Black voters showed they matter in Georgia. Here's how activists are trying to keep it that way

    In Georgia, Black Voters Matter continues to work to build Black political power in local elections amid GOP voting restriction efforts.

  • Westbrook records 16th triple-double, Wizards beat Pacers

    Russell Westbrook had 35 points, a season-high 21 assists and 14 rebounds for his NBA-leading 16th triple-double, helping the Washington Wizards to a 132-124 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. Westbrook also claimed the franchise career triple-double record in just his 38th game with the Wizards, this one coming while teammate and NBA leading scorer Bradley Beal sat out with a bruised hip. Darrell Walker had 15 triple-doubles in 283 games for Washington between 1987-1991.

  • AP source: VW plans brand-name change to 'Voltswagen' in US

    Volkswagen plans to change its brand name in the United States to “Voltswagen” as its shifts its production increasingly toward electric vehicles and tries to distance itself from an emissions cheating scandal. The company had briefly posted a press release on its website early Monday announcing the brand name change. The premature release comes as VW is taking reservations for the new ID.4 small electric SUV in the U.S. It’s the company’s only new electric model sold in the United States, though there are plans for more, including a nostalgic reprise of the company’s Microbus.

  • Birx said she had a 'very uncomfortable' call with Trump after she did a CNN interview about the pandemic last year

    "I knew I was being watched," Dr. Deborah Birx, who worked on President Donald Trump's coronavirus taskforce, told CNN in an interview.

  • Kim Janey, Boston's first Black and female mayor, looks to seize her moment

    Kim Janey made history this month — becoming the first woman and first Black mayor of Boston since the city was incorporated in 1822.

  • Australian PM reshuffles cabinet amid poll slump

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reshuffled his Cabinet on Monday, following a series of allegations about the mistreatment of female lawmakers and staff.This includes removing the country's top law officer, Christian Porter, as attorney general.Porter has been the subject of a historical rape allegation, which he strongly denies.In March, the police said there was insufficient evidence to investigate the alleged rape, as the accuser was no longer alive.He will now have a record seven female lawmakers in his Cabinet. Morrison has sought to regain voter support, after facing an outpouring of public anger over his response to the allegations:"I think, with a fresh lens, and a fresh lens in particular to achieving the outcomes, the results, that we all want for Australian women right across the country."He also moved another lawmaker, Defence Minister Linda Reynolds, who was criticised for her handling of an allegation of rape by a member of her staff two years ago.Earlier this month, tens of thousands of women protested outside parliament and around Australia, calling for gender equality and justice for victims of sexual assault. Morrison's government trails opposition Labor on a two-party preferred basis, by 52-48.

  • Record vaccine rollouts boost Biden’s approval numbers

    The majority of Americans, including Republicans, approve of President Biden’s efforts to get Americans vaccinated, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll.

  • Russian hackers gained access to then-DHS Secretary Chad Wolf's emails via the SolarWinds attack, report says

    Wolf was among several senior DHS officials whose email accounts may have been compromised as part of the sprawling hack, AP reported.

  • George Floyd's family knelt outside of courthouse for 8 minutes and 46 seconds ahead of Derek Chauvin's trial

    Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, and Rev. Al Sharpton joined the Floyd family as they knelt outside for nearly nine minutes before the trial on Monday.

  • George Floyd murder trial: What was said during opening statements

    The murder trial of Derek Chauvin begins with opening statements from the prosecution and defense; Martha MacCallum reports from Minneapolis, Minnesota with a recap.

  • Virtual Town Halls Change How Politicians Sell The Stimulus

    Chip Somodevilla/GettyThe summer of 2009 was not a good one for Democrats.They had just passed the Affordable Care Act, the party’s most ambitious bill in a generation, and while congressional Democrats were ecstatic, the voters were indignant.When Democrats returned to their districts in August to hold town halls, lawmakers were greeted with white-hot rage and widespread opposition to a health-care bill that Republicans had already branded as toxic. Dozens of those Democrats who were accosted that August would go on to lose their jobs in the “shellacking,” as then-President Barack Obama called it, of 2010.Those memories still sting now, a decade later. But as Democrats sell their most sweeping legislation since the ACA—a $1.9 trillion bill to counter the COVID crisis that will have impacts that outlast the pandemic—history is not repeating itself.In town halls hosted by members of Congress last week, Democrats were not accosted. No personal threats were levied. In fact, Democrats hardly got any critical questions about the stimulus.Instead, they were treated like glorified customer service representatives for a dramatic expansion in the American social safety net. The most common questions were these: When will I receive my stimulus check? Am I going to get vaccinated any quicker? When will I get my child tax credits?The absence of vitriol at town halls is partially due to some constraints of the pandemic era. Rep. Tom Perriello, a Virginia Democrat who withstood some brutal town halls after the passage of the 2009 stimulus bill and the ACA, specifically pointed to the different venues. During COVID, members have largely held telephone or virtual town halls, cutting the chances for heated in-person confrontations.But there’s another key point. “It also helps to have a bill that is incredibly popular,” Perriello said, “that people can feel and see the impact.”Indeed, polls show the bill is broadly popular with the public. A March 17 poll from POLITICO/Morning Consult found 72 percent of voters approve of it. And unlike the ACA, whose benefits took years to kick in, direct checks of $1,400 or more landed in millions of Americans’ bank accounts less than a week after President Joe Biden signed the bill into law.Only one lawmaker in six town halls observed by The Daily Beast was asked a confrontational question about the legislation—and it was a Republican being challenged for not supporting it.“There wasn’t a single Republican that supported the bailout for the pandemic,” said a constituent of Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler’s (R-WA) during a telephone town hall. “So that’s super -frustrating to hear.”Republicans, who have openly acknowledged their difficulty in messaging against the package, have sought to change the subject entirely. Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) told The Daily Beast on Wednesday that voters care more about the “crisis at the border” and claimed that immigration issues deflect attention away from the nearly $2 trillion bill.The GOP’s inability to negatively define the COVID legislation was clear during these town halls, none of which took place in a particularly partisan district. Awkwardly, Republican lawmakers found themselves helping their constituents navigate the programs of a bill they themselves did not support. At her Thursday event, Herrera Beutler—who voted against the package and said it was a “failing” on Biden’s part not to work with Republicans on it—took a call from a disabled Vietnam War veteran who was facing eviction and desperately needed his $1,400 stimulus check, which he hadn’t yet received. “Who’s going to have accountability for this?” the man asked.His Republican representative had little choice but to give the answer she did. “Let me see if I can do something about that,” Herrera Beutler told him. “See if we can’t help you run down some of these challenges.”In a Wednesday tele-town hall, Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) leaned on the GOP branding that has failed to break through—that the COVID relief plan is a liberal wishlist disguised as a COVID relief plan.“It’s an awful lot of money to add to the debt,” said Garcia, who represents a southern California district that Biden carried by 10 points. “We now have three-quarters of a trillion dollars left over from previous COVID packages that already had been approved.”But then Garcia attempted to take credit for the legislation’s most popular plank. He claimed he was one of just a few Republicans who supported a $2,000 total, arguing the initial payment of $600 was a “slap in the face.” His constituents were left to themselves to appreciate the upshot of the fact that Garcia did not vote for the vehicle that actually sent those checks out.For the Democrats, these town halls were largely a victory lap intended to solidify support for a bill that, though passed on party lines, they believe is an unequivocal political winner.“Help is on the way,” declared Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) at a Monday event.“There are so many helpful provisions,” said Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA), one of seven total Trump-district Democrats, “if I ran through the whole bill, we’d be here all night.”The Democrats tended to open by emphasizing three core elements of the COVID bill: the billions of dollars for vaccine distribution, the stimulus checks, and the expansion of the child tax credit. Popular topics, too, were funds for school reopening, state and local governments, and a proposal to make up to $10,000 unemployment benefits received in 2020 tax-free.Nearly all constituent questions centered on how and when they might access benefits under the legislation, or benefits that have been in place since the pandemic began last year. There were even questions already over the fate of some just-passed programs: one constituent asked Stevens about the new child benefit, which is set to expire in a year. “Are you going to continue that?” this person asked. “Or is that going to be a one-time shot?”Stevens affirmed her support for making the benefit permanent out of a need to “support the kiddos.”Congressional offices insist they do not screen out confrontational callers in tele-town halls, and strive to achieve a balance of issues, as well as a mix of positive and critical comments. Rep. Josh Harder (D-CA), for one, was pressed about what he was doing to counter plans to slash service at the U.S. Postal Service. Another man asked him about two nearby Republicans, “Devin Nunes and Paul McCartney”—seemingly a reference to the House GOP leader from Bakersfield, rather than one of the key members of The Beatles—and challenged the Democrat about them.“What are you doing to get rid of these assholes?” the constituent asked. Harder politely brushed off the question.Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), a progressive who represents a historically Republican district in California’s Orange County, nodded to criticisms of the bill during her opening remarks at a Wednesday town hall. Acknowledging that there was “a lot of talk” about the price tag of the bill, Porter said “it’s a big-dollar figure because we had a big problem in this country.”“The goal of the American Rescue Plan is to provide that relief,” she said. “The bill is not perfect, but it has many things in it that are already improving people’s lives.”Despite garnering some criticism for her vote against the COVID bill, Herrera Beutler’s constituents generally praised her work. One man noted her vote to impeach Trump, and her subsequent willingness to testify to the ex-president’s apparent indifference to the violence unfolding on Jan. 6. “I appreciate you having the backbone to stand up after the insurrection when so many of your colleagues didn't have any backbone,” a man named Doug said. “It made me think of you in an entirely different way.”The GOP push to refocus national attention to immigration, by spotlighting a surge of migrants on the southern border, did not seem to break through during Democrats’ events—though Harder, who represents central California, was asked if vaccines would be going to undocumented immigrants.Still, Republicans like Cramer remain confident that the public will not only focus on other issues but also gradually believe that the bill was misguided. “Oftentimes in a bill this massive, this complex, with this much stuff in it, people always like the goodies upfront, but when the goodies run out, then they start paying the price and they start wondering, you know, what's going on,” said Cramer. “We have never viewed this as a short term marketing war, but rather a long, long game of education and awareness.”But Democrats feel totally differently. Perriello, who later attributed his 2010 defeat to his support for the ACA, said Democrats are learning and doing better at messaging their economic legislation than they did in 2009 and 2010. A key mistake from that era, he said, was the reluctance of President Obama and his aides to embrace big-spending but popular ideas.“One of the moments I already knew we were losing the health care fight was when people said, ‘why are you focusing on this first instead of the economy?’” Perriello recalled. “Uh, did you not see that thing we did? We did such a poor job communicating the impacts of the stimulus.”Perriello said the only thing people really knew about Obamacare was the price tag. “This time,” he said, “people are hearing the price tag, and are hearing, ‘I’m going to get these checks.’”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Amanda Gorman's youngest fans have poet reveling in the opportunity to inspire them

    On "Good Morning America," poet Amanda Gorman reflected on the impact of her work on kids and the thrill of having her inauguration poem published.

  • England's 'historic houses' struggling to survive

    Kentwell House near Bury St. Edmunds, England, is in dire need of repairs it cannot afford since closing its doors to the public at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like other 'historic houses' in England, it's asking the government for assistance.