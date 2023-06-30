District judge rules in favor of news outlets in lawsuit over Uvalde shooting records

A district judge has ruled in favor of a coalition of news outlets in an ongoing lawsuit against the Department of Public Safety over public records related to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last year.

Fourteen news organizations, including the American-Statesman’s parent company, Gannett, filed the lawsuit in August of last year after the DPS turned down dozens of requests for records such as investigative reports, recordings and officer testimony.

The Department of Public Safety has faced intense scrutiny after video footage revealed that the organization, and all other law enforcement agencies that responded to the massacre, waited more than 77 minutes before confronting and killing the shooter, who remained inside the two classrooms he targeted, where terrified children who survived the shooting called 911 pleading for help.

Nineteen fourth graders and two teachers were killed in the attack– the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

After a hearing on March 8, 261st District Court Judge Daniella Deseta Lyttle ruled in favor of the news outlets Thursday, while also ordering the Department of Public Safety to produce a log of suggested redactions for the requested materials, which is likely to be debated in a future hearing in September.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Judge rules in favor of news outlets vs. DPS in suit over Uvalde records