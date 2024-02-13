The District’s latest crime solution: First ‘Safe Commercial Corridor Hub’ opens in Chinatown

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A new space aimed at curbing crime and connecting people in need to services has opened in Chinatown.

The first Safe Commercial Corridor Hub opened at 675 H St. NW, next door to the Walgreens at the corner of H and 7th Streets NW.

A special police officer shot a robber inside the Walgreens on Sunday night after he disarmed another guard. Police said that man is being charged with seven robberies at that location alone since last July.

“We have been working with the FBI on this particular these particular robberies that have occurred here in Walgreens since July of last year. We were closing in on this suspect and he came back again,” said Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Chief Pamela Smith.

The goal of the new hub right next door is partly to have more police presence in the area.

People who live and work in Chinatown say they’ve been dealing with crime, homelessness and drug use for a long time.

“We need change because right now we’re just spiraling out of control,” said Alante Alston.

Smith said the new Safe Commercial Corridor Hub will allow officers to do administrative work there instead of going to the main station.

“When something happens in this area, we have a quicker response time that we’re not we’re not too far away either to our main station or another substation. But the officers are right here, boots on the ground,” Smith said.

For those who work in the area, it’s a welcome change.

“It’s good for people to feel like a more secure and sort of for like the security, for tourism, for people that work here, I think it’s a great idea,” said Antonio Lopez.

The hub also will house services from the Departments of Human Services and Behavioral Health, to try to connect people to treatment and support.

Some are skeptical after seeing a steady decline.

“I’ll believe it when I see them implement the program and the citizenry can see some change occurring,” one neighbor said.

Business owners hope it can help revitalize the area.

“I just hope that whatever you guys are doing it will help and this way get more tourists back in town. It’s just too quiet right now,” said Phillip Lui, owner of Chinatown Express.

Services will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It will be staffed by representatives from MPD, the Mayor’s Office of Community Relations and Services (MOCRS), the Mayor’s Office of Nightline and Culture (MONC), the Mayor’s Office of Asian Pacific Islander Affairs (MOAPIA), the Department of Human Services (DHS) and the Department of Behavioral Health (DBH).

“We not only want people to be safe but feel safe. And if people are engaging in criminal activity, we know as a community we have sent the clear message that they will be held accountable,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “If people need mental or behavioral health care. We also have teams that can intervene to help them there, too. And so we want to make sure that we have all of our team members working as urgently as they can with our residents that need help.”

Hubs on U Street and Historic Anacostia will open this spring.

