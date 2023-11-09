District seeks participation in focus groups on Jamestown parks

Nov. 8—JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Parks and Recreation District is planning to host focus groups in December to discuss ideas on how to improve parks and recreational spaces in Jamestown.

Individuals participating in the focus groups will talk about what's good about the parks in Jamestown and how they can be made better, said Amy Walters, executive director of Jamestown Parks and Recreation District. She said the ideas and opinions will be the building blocks for the district's comprehensive parks master plan.

"We want to dive deep into what you think about our parks, what needs you have, and what improvements you'd like to see," Walters said. "Your diverse perspectives help us see things from different angles, ensuring that the comprehensive parks master plan considers all the unique ideas and needs in our community. Your input isn't just a piece of the puzzle; it's a crucial part of crafting a plan that truly represents Jamestown's vision for its parks and recreation spaces."

The district is planning to host the focus groups virtually using Microsoft Teams during the week of Dec. 11.

If anyone is interested in participating, visit

https://bit.ly/JPRD-FocusGroups

to fill out a statement of interest form for participation in the Jamestown Parks and Recreation District's comprehensive plan. Filling out the form does not guarantee selection to the focus groups as the district is looking for a diverse mix of people.

Other ways to participate include filling out a general comment form at

https://bit.ly/JPRD-Planning-Comments

or telling the district about your favorite parks and park amenities in Jamestown on the Heart of the Park App at

https://bit.ly/JPRD-Park-Heart

.