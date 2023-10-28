District swim champs: The top finishers at the 5A, 4A meets for Southwest Idaho

The 5A and 4A classifications held their District Three swim meets Thursday at the new Idaho Central Aquatic Center.

Timberline (girls) and Boise (boys) split the 5A team titles, while Bishop Kelly swept the 4A team honors.

The top eight individuals at the 5A level and the top two at the 4A level automatically qualify for state. But at-large berths remain for those on the bubble.

See the top three finishers in each event below.

5A District 3 Meet

Oct. 26

Idaho Central Aquatic Center

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1, Timberline 150.5. 2, Boise 105. 3, Mountain View 76.5. 4, Rocky Mountain 57. 5, Eagle 57. 6, Owyhee 22. 7, Borah 16. 8, Middleton 8. 9, Centennial 6. 10, Capital 3. 11, Meridian 2.

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

200 medley relay: 1, Timberline (Kimberly Li, Francesca Hunt, Kathy Nie 16, Gabriela Midgett), 1:51.09#. 2, Rocky Mtn (Keegan Near, Maddie Weatherford, Clara Farley, Maia Sallaway), 1:59.06. 3, Eagle (Maddy Kelly, Brooke Collins, Sicily Bryson, Kayah Matangelo), 2:00.12.

200 freestyle: 1, Gabriela Midgett, Timberline, 1:59.91. 2, Maddie Weatherford, Rocky Mtn, 2:03.34. 3, Grace Lanfear, Boise, 2:05.63.

200 IM: 1, Kathy Nie, Timberline, 2:10.14. 2, Kimberly Li, Timberline, 2:16.67. 3, Reese Quarterman, Boise, 2:26.89.

50 freestyle: 1, Ruby McCullough, Mtn View, 25.20. 2, Brooke Collins, Eagle, 25.73. 3, Parker Bach, Boise, 25.83.

100 butterfly: 1, Kathy Nie, Timberline, 58.11. 2, Maddie Weatherford, Rocky Mtn, 1:03.57. 3, Parker Bach, Boise, 1:03.62.

100 freestyle: 1, Keegan Near, Rocky Mtn, 53.97#. 2, Francesca Hunt, Timberline, 54.05#. 3, Ruby McCullough, Mtn View, 55.25#.

500 freestyle: 1, Gabriela Midgett, Timberline, 5:34.43. 2, Eleanor Schafer, Mtn View, 5:41.15. 2, Mara Dimitriu, Timberline, 5:41.15.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Eagle (Maddy Kelly, Sicily Bryson, Kayah Matangelo, Brooke Collins), 1:44.44#. 2, Boise (Lilly Hopstad, Grace Lanfear, Bella Gerard, Heidi Winkler), 1:45.22#. 3, Timberline (Zoe Bytwerk, Kennedy Lunde, Kimberly Li, Cailin Bolt), 1:48.58.

100 backstroke: 1, Keegan Near, Rocky Mtn, 1:00.75. 2, Kimberly Li, Timberline, 1:02.71. 3, Reese Quarterman, Boise, 1:04.67.

100 backstroke: 1, Francesca Hunt, Timberline, 1:05.68!. 2, Gwendolyn Spring, Boise, 1:15.30. 3, Lari Zhang, Owyhee, 1:16.04.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Timberline (Gabriela Midgett, Zoe Bytwerk, Cailin Bolt, Francesca Hunt), 3:45.08#. 2, Mountain View (Stacia Campbell, Eleanor Schafer, Quetzal Carrillo, Ruby McCullough), 3:52.69. 3, Boise (Parker Bach, Grace Lanfear, Bella Gerard, Reese Quarterman), 3:52.94.

BOYS TEAM SCORES

1, Boise 141. 2, Mountain View 89. 3, Timberland e61. 4, Middleton 51. 5, Owyhee 46. 6, Eagle 43. 7, Meridian 34. 8, Rocky Mountain 26. 9, Centennial 15. 10, Kuna 10. t-11, Capital 1. t-11, Nampa 1.

BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

200 medley relay: 1, Boise (Tyler Young, Connor Pentzer, Jack Bureau, Christopher Beckley), 1:44.28. 2, Mountain View(Tyler Maxell, Logan Roy, Jacek Brown, Ryan Wood), 1:48.73. 3, Timberline (Alec Ott, Elliott West, Jesse Barnes, Carter Hanchett), 1:49.06.

200 freestyle: 1, Jacob Schubert, Middleton, 1:49.10#. 2, Braydon Fong, Owyhee, 1:49.70#. 3, Jasper Shue, Boise, 1:51.33#.

200 IM: 1, Josh Hart, Meridian, 2:05.15. 2, Tyler Young, Boise, 2:07.96. 3, Tobi Davis, Owyhee, 2:13.29.

50 freestyle: 1, Braydon Fong, Owyhee, 22.64. 2, Henry Bokma, Eagle, 23.08. 3, Christopher Beckley, Boise, 23.25.

100 butterfly: 1, Connor Pentzer, Boise, 55.63. 2, Alec Ott, Timberline, 57.00. 3, Paul Anderson, Rocky Mtn, 57.83.

100 freestyle: 1, Jacob Schubert, Middleton, 49.59. 2, Jasper Shue, Boise, 49.63. 3, Henry Bokma, Eagle, 51.13.

500 freestyle: 1, Jaden Akpan, Mtn View, 4:59.83. 2, Max Ziegler, Timberline, 5:15.07. 3, Ian Bishop, Mtn View, 5:27.99.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Boise (Jasper Shue, Tyler Young, Connor Pentzer, Evan Jordan), 1:32.74#. 2, Middleton (Jacob Schubert, Caillan McIntosh, TJ Keeling, Isaac Bay), 1:33.45#. 3, Eagle (Kael Bokma, Ian Wood, Cole Garrettson, Henry Bokma), 1:35.85.

100 backstroke: 1, Tyler Young, Boise, 56.27. 2, Alec Ott, Timberline, 57.82. 3, Sam Shuler, Boise, 59.11.

100 backstroke: 1, Josh Hart, Meridian, 59.13. 2, Connor Pentzer, Boise, 1:03.99. 3, Jaden Akpan, Mtn View, 1:04.15.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Boise (Christopher Beckley, Evan Jordan, Jack Bureau, Jasper Shue), 3:27.26. 2, Mountain View(Logan Fullmer, Jacek Brown, Ryan Wood, Jaden Akpan), 3:31.23. 3, Middleton (Jacob Schubert 17, Isaac Bay 17, Caillan McIntosh 17, TJ Keeling 18), 3:37.22.

Bishop Kelly’s Shae Stratton, pictured during last year’s state meet, led the Knights to the 4A district title this week with four first-place finishes.

4A District 3 Meet

Oct. 26

Idaho Central Aquatic Center

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1, Bishop Kelly 157. 2, Skyview 71. 3, Columbia 65. 4, Cole Valley Christian 53. 5, Nampa Christian 37. 6, Cascade 19. 7, Parma 14. t-8, Caldwell 12. t-8, Ridgevue 12. 10, Vallivue 2.

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

200 medley relay: 1, Bishop Kelly (Lucy Penna, Amelia Crawford, Corina Bell, Anja Mueller), 2:04.53. 2, Columbia (Tavianne Mcshane, Lilly Romero, Coco Desrosiers, Alex Rodgers), 2:15.13. 3, Nampa Christian (Larena Ezell, Phoebe Mitchell, Lily Edmonds, Savannah Shaner), 2:20.44.

200 freestyle: 1, Julia Hill, Cole Valley, 2:02.49. 2, Hailey Larsen, Columbia, 2:13.87. 3, Anja Mueller, Bishop Kelly, 2:14.15.

200 IM: 1, Sadie Schaffer, Skyview, 2:16.25. 2, Katelyn Giffen, Bishop Kelly, 2:20.62. 3, Laura Inwards, Cascade, 2:28.17.

50 freestyle: 1, Lucy Penna, Bishop Kelly, 25.34. 2, Rylan Holcomb, Parma, 26.22. 3, Norah Bledsoe, Cole Valley, 26.74.

100 butterfly: 1, Laura Inwards, Cascade, 1:05.23. 2, Eliana Flores, Caldwell, 1:10.70. 3, Tavianne Mcshane, Columbia, 1:11.75.

100 freestyle: 1, Sadie Schaffer, Skyview, 55.49#. 2, Rylan Holcomb, Parma, 59.56. 3, Norah Bledsoe, Cole Valley, 59.93.

500 freestyle: 1, Lucy Penna, Bishop Kelly, 5:17.53#. 2, Julia Hill, Cole Valley, 5:20.50. 3, Anja Mueller, Bishop Kelly, 5:57.03.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Skyview (Taylor Loveland, Madi Bernard, Gabriela Wangler, Sadie Schaffer 16), 1:51.97. 2, Bishop Kelly (Amelia Crawford, Ashlyn Christie, Corina Bell, Katelyn Giffen), 1:52.91. 3, Cole Valley Christian (Julia Hill, Luca Pitale, Cassie Fietsch, Norah Bledsoe), 1:55.33.

100 backstroke: 1, Katelyn Giffen, Bishop Kelly, 1:03.31. 2, Tavianne Mcshane, Columbia, 1:09.90. 3, Larena Ezell, Nampa Chr, 1:16.63.

100 breaststroke: 1, Amelia Crawford, Bishop Kelly, 1:13.44. 2, Corina Bell, Bishop Kelly, 1:19.66. 3, Mercedes Russell, Bishop Kelly, 1:23.67.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Bishop Kelly (Katelyn Giffen, Ashlyn Christie, Anja Mueller, Lucy Penna), 3:57.38. 2, Skyview (Taylor Loveland, Madi Bernard, Gabriela Wangler, Sadie Schaffer), 4:09.60. 3, Columbia (Hailey Larsen, Lilly Romero, Tavianne Mcshane, Alex Rodgers), 4:13.92.

BOYS TEAM SCORES

1, Bishop Kelly 189.5. 2, Cole Valley Christian 62.5. 3, Ridgevue 48. 4, Riverstone 46. 5, Columbia 41. 6, Skyview 27. 7, Nampa Christian 12. 8, Homedale 7.

BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

200 medley relay: 1, Bishop Kelly (Shae Stratton, Jack Rubocki, Cameron Schauer, Ben Rubocki), 1:41.52. 2, Cole Valley Christian (Jack Haserot, Ian Anderson, Kohlman Bradley, Joshua Prudhomme), 2:00.20. 3, Columbia (Sean Mcdonald, Brennan Andrews, Jade Anderson, Alex Williams), 2:01.10.

200 freestyle: 1, Adam Hanson, Bishop Kelly, 1:57.48. 2, Jade Anderson, Columbia, 2:06.21. 3, Spencer Bradburn, Bishop Kelly, 2:09.09.

200 IM: 1, Shae Stratton, Bishop Kelly, 1:57.54#. 2, Vaughn Geffros, Riverstone, 2:12.51. 3, Jack Kartel, Bishop Kelly, 2:13.12.

50 freestyle: 1, Jack Rubocki, Bishop Kelly, 22.90. 2, Carter Anderson, Nampa Chr, 24.13. 3, Julien Bernier, Bishop Kelly, 25.33.

100 butterfly: 1, Cameron Schauer, Bishop Kelly, 54.61. 2, Ben Rubocki, Bishop Kelly, 56.28. 3, Nolan Geffros, Riverstone, 59.35.

100 freestyle: 1, Jack Haserot, Cole Valley, 58.09. 2, Julien Bernier, Bishop Kelly, 58.37. 3, Kohlman Bradley, Cole Valley, 59.71.

500 freestyle: 1, Cameron Schauer, Bishop Kelly, 4:53.65. 2, Adam Hanson, Bishop Kelly, 5:19.89. 3, Dominic Hogin, Ridgevue, 5:25.30.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Bishop Kelly (Jack Rubocki, Ben Rubocki, Jack Kartel, Adam Hanson), 1:35.75#. 2, Ridgevue (Garrett Jergensen, Jaden Mitchell, Brad Wadley, Dominic Hogin), 1:50.81. 3, Riverstone (Nolan Geffros, Klima Maxson, Zachary Herstein, Vaughn Geffros), 1:50.84.

100 backstroke: 1, Shae Stratton, Bishop Kelly, 50.80. 2, Jack Kartel, Bishop Kelly, 1:00.67. 3, Jack Haserot, Cole Valley, 1:05.56.

100 breaststroke: 1, Vaughn Geffros, Riverstone, 1:04.55. 2, Jaden Mitchell, Ridgevue, 1:08.29. 3, Dominic Hogin, Ridgevue, 1:08.93.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Bishop Kelly (Jack Rubocki, Ben Rubocki, Cameron Schauer, Shae Stratton), 3:19.10. 2, Cole Valley Christian (Jack Haserot, Joshua Prudhomme, Ian Anderson, Kohlman Bradley), 4:05.20. 3, Skyview (Kaleb Tuckett, Colston Loveland, Dallen Jacobsen, Kayden Kinghorn), 4:27.16.