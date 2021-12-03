Districts all over Michigan grapple with copycat threats after Oxford shooting

IONIA — Police departments across the state had their hands full Friday as several school districts received copycat threats after a school shooting in Oxford High School.

The closures come after a series of copycat threats at several districts around the state following the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School that killed four students and left seven people injured.

Suspect Ethan Crumbley, 15, has been charged on counts of terrorism, first-degree murder and more. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Ionia Public Schools was closed Friday, Dec. 3, while officials investigated a threat made toward Ionia Middle School, Superintendent Ben Gurk said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Ionia Public Schools will be closed on Friday, Dec. 3," Gurk said. "A threat made toward our middle school is under investigation. Student and staff safety remains our highest priority."

Cheboygan Area Schools also closed Friday over a threat.

In a Friday statement, Cheboygan County Sheriff Dale Clarmont said CCE 911 received a call at 7:45 p.m. Thursday from a concerned individual about snapchat messages threatening a shooting at Cheboygan Area High School. The threat stated: “Don’t go to school tmr ima shoot it up.” With another stating “Y’all if you are from Cheboygan don’t go to school tomorrow ig there is someone coming with a gun so be careful y’all.”

The information was directed to the Cheboygan Department of Public Safety and the Cheboygan County Sheriff Department school resource officer. Police later said a suspect had been identified as a 15-year-old Cheboygan male.

Superintendent Clark said he was thankful for the quick resolution in this case.

“It was late in the evening when we were notified of a suspect but to ensure the minds of the parents and the students we still kept the schools closed for Friday which gave enough time to ensure the safety of the students and the security of the schools," he said.

In Petoskey, following a tip reported via the OK2SAY hotline on Thursday, there was extra police presence visible at Petoskey High School for Friday’s classes.

Chris Parker, superintendent for the Public Schools of Petoskey, said classes took place as usual after school officials received the all-clear from local law enforcement.

“We’re having school today,” Parker said Friday. “Some kid wrote a general threat on a bathroom stall. We found out about it last night and worked with law enforcement, investigated it and got the all clear to run school open today. So we’re taking care of business today.”

Parker encouraged everyone to report potential threats.

“We also need parents, like if they’re hearing stuff, we know we continue to need them to help out as well by reporting any concerning online, electronic activity of their kids or their kids’ friends to the proper authorities,” Parker said. “We all have to be in this together to keep each other safe and to keep our school a safe learning environment for everyone.”

Fruitport Community Schools also closed Friday, following reports of "potential threats of violence," per The Grand Haven Tribune.

Superintendent Jason Kennedy posted the closure on social media shortly before 6 a.m.

"A threat was received early this morning and reported to the police," Kennedy said. "The threat was specific and time-bound today."

Kennedy said the closure affects all district schools, after-school events, activities and facility rentals. Staff will not be reporting to work while the threat is investigated.

The Detroit Free Press reported more than half of the public schools in Oakland County were closed Thursday.

Police said state’s Okay2Say tip line is available as an anonymous tip line for schools and students: 8-555-OK2SAY or OKAY2SAY@mi.govOk2Say, michigan.gov/ok2say.

