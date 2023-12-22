'District's silence has been deafening': Staff, parents disappointed in Sweet Home School leaders
On Tuesday, during the Sweet Home Board of Education meeting, staff and parents demanded the District condemn recent anti-Semitic incidents.
On Tuesday, during the Sweet Home Board of Education meeting, staff and parents demanded the District condemn recent anti-Semitic incidents.
FSU’s Board of Trustees voted to take legal action against the conference with a specific aim at the grant of rights document that binds the Seminoles to the league through the 2035-36 academic year.
Mortgage insurance protects the lender from a financial loss if you don't repay your mortgage. Here's how it works and when it's required.
If you're comparing the Lowe's vs. Home Depot credit cards, the Lowe's Advantage Card easily comes out on top. Here's why.
Intuit is shutting down its popular Mint app in 2024. Engadget tested a bunch of popular alternatives. Here are our favorites.
Experts weigh in on when to use each term and why knowing the correct terminology for body parts is important.
Treat yourself or a loved one with these splurge-worthy gifts. Shop brands like Aēsop, Sonos, Lilysilk, Caraway, The Harmonist and more.
Arkon Energy, a data center infrastructure company, closed a $110 million private funding round to expand its operations, the company’s CEO Josh Payne shared exclusively with TechCrunch. The round was led by Bluesky Capital Management and included participation from Kestrel 0x1 and Nural Capital. “These sites appeal to both bitcoin miners and AI [or] machine learning clients who have very high power computing demands,” Payne said.
Calling all last-minute shoppers! It's not too late to bring home a timeless gift that wows.
Warm and wonderful, they keep the cold out and suck everything in.
Weverse has been billing itself as the go-to destination for K-pop fans worldwide. Here's everything to know about the growing "multiverse" for K-pop music.
The Seminoles’ conference affiliation is at the center of a scheduled meeting of the FSU Board of Trustees.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Lynn Martin's road to becoming the leader of the New York Stock Exchange was far from certain. It all started with a 1980s home computer and an interest in technology.
With mortgage rates below 7% and home prices still elevated, here's what you need to know about buying a house this year.
Here's how to get the most affordable mortgage as buyers face higher home loan interest rates and rising house prices.
It takes all the guesswork out of preparing everything from prime rib to pound cake. And let's face it, 96,000+ fans can't be wrong!
FSU desperately wants out of the ACC and its 20-year contract with ESPN, but every turn of conference realignment brings something unexpected.
Why Gen Z vocabulary is so confusing — and what it actually means.
The super welterweight champion most recently lost to Canelo Alvarez in September.
It's not too late to bring home a timeless gift that wows.