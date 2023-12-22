'District's silence has been deafening': Staff, parents disappointed in Sweet Home School leaders

TechCrunch

Arkon Energy, a data center infrastructure company, closed a $110 million private funding round to expand its operations, the company’s CEO Josh Payne shared exclusively with TechCrunch. The round was led by Bluesky Capital Management and included participation from Kestrel 0x1 and Nural Capital. “These sites appeal to both bitcoin miners and AI [or] machine learning clients who have very high power computing demands,” Payne said.