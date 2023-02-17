Distrust deepens over US-China balloon row

1
Tessa Wong - Asia digital reporter
·6 min read
US President Joe Biden speaks about a high-altitude Chinese balloon and three other objects that were recently shot down by U.S. fighter jets
Mr Biden said he would "make no apologies" for shooting down the balloon

As the rift between the US and China over the balloon saga widens, so has the divide within the global community scrutinising their high-stakes dispute.

The latest exchange took place on Friday, with US President Joe Biden insisting he would "make no apologies" for shooting down the alleged Chinese spy balloon. Hours later, the Chinese foreign affairs ministry said the US "can't ask for dialogue while fuelling tensions".

China continues to deny that they sent a spy balloon, even as the US continues to disclose more details of the object to back up their allegation.

But beyond the dispute, the way both Beijing and Washington have responded to each other has come under close examination as the world grapples with the incident's implications for national security and geopolitical stability.

The net result, say observers, is that it has hardened positions - deepening distrust among those wary of China or the US - and made it significantly harder for Washington and Beijing to close the gap between them.

For some, the incident has heightened anxieties over the reach of Chinese espionage, as governments scramble to reassess what they know of China's surveillance capabilities.

This week Japan - a key US ally - announced that after they had re-analysed past cases of unidentified flying objects, they "strongly suspect" that China had flown at least three spy balloons across their territory since 2019.

A Financial Times report quoted unnamed Taiwanese officials saying the island - another US ally, and one that is claimed by China - had been spied on by dozens of Chinese military balloons.

Taiwan's defence ministry later clarified it had only spotted Chinese weather balloons - on Friday it found the remnants of one such object - but also warned they would not hesitate to shoot down any suspected military objects in its airspace.

"For other states, they didn't know what to make of it previously, but now they do. So it shows a gap in understanding on the part of other states, and not surprisingly China has sought to exploit the gap," said Dr Ian Chong, a non-resident scholar at Carnegie China.

For those convinced of the US allegations, the incident has highlighted an underestimation of China's surveillance capability - and the lengths Beijing would go to prove it.

"It certainly indicates the People's Liberation Army feels they can justify absolutely any technology and any mission, that they can do anything to increase China's ability to project power, conduct surveillance, and hold the US at risk," said Mr Drew Thompson, a former US Department of Defense official and a visiting senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore.

This, said Mr Thompson, was done "regardless of the consequences to China's reputation, its obligation and adherence to international law, and without considering the benefits of acting with restraint".

Noting there has been a lack of a concerted outcry and pushback from the global community, Mr Thompson said this demonstrated "a fragility of international law" and was a "testament to China's ability to deter other countries from criticising them", and could lead to a more unsafe world.

Beijing undermined its own attempts to win trust and project the image of a responsible superpower with the way it has responded in the saga, according to some observers.

China has yet to divulge details backing up its claim that the balloon was a civilian meteorological airship, such as the name of the company that operated it. "This lack of transparency has only created more questions, and has given those who are already sceptical a reason to be even more so," said Dr Chong.

Beijing's subsequent claim that the US has in the past flown more than 10 spy balloons into China - which Washington has denied - was also "confusing", he added.

"Is China suggesting that floating lots of balloons over each other's territory has been an accepted practice?" asked Dr Chong, who pointed out that if this were the case, it would contradict Beijing's long-held insistence on the respect for sovereignty.

The claim could be seen as a case of China deflecting and engaging in "whataboutism", said Mr Thompson, which is a way of responding to an accusation by proffering a counter-accusation.

But the way the US has reacted has also unnerved some, particularly those who side with China.

This week, US officials admitted that three other objects they shot out of the sky in North America were not likely foreign spy crafts. Mr Biden defended the decision as necessary to protect commercial air traffic, and also because at that time they "could not rule out the surveillance risk of sensitive facilities".

Victor Gao, vice-president of Beijing-based think tank Center for China and Globalization, called the shootings an "overreaction" that could be seen as the US "acting increasingly hysterical".

"China has been very professional and responsible, explaining the situation to the US and the whole world and asking for co-operation rather than confrontation. This is in contrast to the jingoism of the US - they should remember they are not shooting buffalo in the Wild West, they are shooting down an object that China owns," he said.

Others have praised the US' handling of the incident, with Australia's deputy PM Richard Marles calling the shootdown of the Chinese balloon "a very measured way" of responding to the incursion.

U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022
Happier times: Mr Xi and Mr Biden greeted each other warmly at the G20 summit in Bali in November

With both sides doubling down, what is clear is that the balloon blow-up has made reconciliation even harder.

For the Chinese, the shootdown and Mr Biden's refusal to say sorry has set a precedent, warned Mr Gao.

"They would need to be prepared for similar acts of retaliation against similar objects in Chinese space… Don't complain that China doesn't apologise, if such an unfortunate incident happens again," he said.

He pointed out that it may even push China to take a stronger stance against US planes and ships in airspace and waters which China considers as theirs, such as Taiwan.

The US Navy routinely conducts what it calls "freedom of navigation" exercises by sailing its military ships through the Taiwan Strait.

But there are signs of a willingness to engage.

There is talk that Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi may meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of a security conference in Munich this weekend, in what would be the first high-level meeting since the dispute began.

Mr Blinken had called off his long-planned visit to Beijing earlier this month when news broke of the Chinese balloon.

Mr Biden has also said he plans on calling up Mr Xi soon to discuss the incident.

Both leaders face domestic pressure to not be seen as backing down. As the balloon saga drifts on, the question now is how much political capital both leaders would be willing to spend to deflate tensions.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden: 'No apologies' for shooting down Chinese balloon

    President Joe Biden says the U.S. is developing “sharper rules” to track, monitor and shoot down unknown aerial objects. This follows three weeks of high-stakes drama sparked by a suspected Chinese spy balloon that transited the country. (Feb. 16)

  • Unidentified Balloon Prompts Chinese City to Clear the Skies

    (Bloomberg) -- A balloon of unknown origin spotted flying over a northern Chinese city prompted the local airport to redirect flights Thursday, highlighting growing concern in both the US and China about unidentified objects in their airspace.Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteUnidentified Balloon Prompts Chinese City

  • US Navy ends Chinese spy balloon recovery operation

    The U.S. Navy has ended operations to recover parts of the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down earlier this month over the ocean off the South Carolina coast, the U.S. Northern Command said Friday. "Recovery operations concluded Feb. 16 off the coast of South Carolina, after U.S. Navy assets assigned to U.S. Northern Command successfully located and retrieved debris from the high-altitude PRC surveillance balloon shot down Feb. 4, 2023," it said in a statement. In addition to the spy balloon, three other unidentified aerial objects were shot out of North American skies: one over Lake Huron, one over Canada and one over Alaska between Feb. 10 and Feb. 12.

  • The ballooning U.S.-China rivalry has countries reluctant to pick sides

    The escalating dispute between the United States and China over a downed Chinese surveillance balloon has left many countries stuck in the middle.

  • Going black, not green: Curbing US oil, gas production would hurt the environment, report finds

    Environmentalists seeking to stop U.S. oil and gas production in order to combat climate change are risking greater damage to the planet, according to a new report.

  • Biden expects to talk to China's Xi about balloon

    STORY: "We're not looking for a new Cold War."President Joe Biden broke his silence on Thursday, offering his most extensive remarks yet about what he called a Chinese spy balloon and three other unidentified objects that were shot down by U.S. fighter jets this month, and said he intended to discuss it with his counterpart in China."I expect to be speaking with President Xi, I hope we are going to get to the bottom of this, but I make no apologies for taking down that balloon."Biden did not say when he would speak with Xi, but said the U.S. was continuing to engage diplomatically with China on the issue. China has claimed the balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4 was for monitoring weather conditions.Biden said it was for surveillance and that it was large."The military advised against shooting it down over land because of the sheer size of it. It was the size of multiple school busses and it posed a risk to people on the ground... And because we knew its path, we were able to protect sensitive sites against collection. We waited until it was safely over water, which would not only protect civilians but also enable us to recover substantial components."As for the other three unidentified objects, Biden said they likely didn't come from China."We don't yet know exactly what these three objects were. But nothing, nothing right now suggests they were related to China's spy balloon program or that they were surveillance vehicles from other, any other country. The intelligence community's current assessment is that these three objects were most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions studying weather or conducting other scientific research."Biden's remarks came amid reports that the Chinese balloon originally had a trajectory that would have taken it over Guam and Hawaii but was blown off course by prevailing winds. Earlier on Thursday, China's foreign ministry said its flight into U.S. airspace was an "isolated" incident and that the U.S. should be willing to meet China in the middle, manage differences and promote the return of U.S.-China relations to a healthy and stable track.

  • U.S. and China diplomats communicating - but not militaries, White House says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. diplomatic communications with China remain open after the shooting down of a Chinese spy balloon this month, but contact between the countries' militaries "unfortunately" remains shut down, the White House said on Friday. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby also said it was not the "right time" for Secretary of State Antony Blinken to travel to China after he postponed a Feb. 5-6 trip over the balloon episode, but President Joe Biden wanted to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping when it was "appropriate." Kirby told a White House news briefing that U.S. and Chinese diplomats can still communicate despite tensions over the balloon incident.

  • Wagner Group releases graphic video of corpses in desperate plea for more ammunition

    The Wagner Group released a video of a stack of corpses on Friday to make a point about the shortage of ammunition it was facing, as its leader said he would risk arrest to get his fighters more shells and bullets.

  • Ann Coulter tells Nikki Haley to ‘go back to your own country’ in racist rant against new GOP presidential candidate

    Conservative pundit Ann Coulter is under fire for a racist tirade against new Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

  • Wealthy Americans are racing to get the EU's last remaining 'golden passport' before it's gone

    For the first time, Americans are applying for "golden passports" more than any other nationality, according to Henley & Partners' USA wealth report.

  • Joe Rogan blasts Buttigieg over construction worker comments

    Popular podcast host Joe Rogan this week slammed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg over recent comments the Democrat made about construction workers. “Do you know that he gave a speech the other day about how there’s too many white people working in construction sites,” Rogan said of Buttigieg, citing comments the secretary made while speaking at…

  • Michael Cohen Calls Trump's Subpoena Of Him The 'Dumbest Move' He Can Imagine

    "As much as they think they’re going to bully me, it’s not going to happen. They’re not going to benefit from it,” Trump's former attorney told MSNBC.

  • Russia’s losses up to 200,000 soldiers, most killed by artillery – UK MoD

    The losses of both the Russian army and "private military companies" during the year of war against Ukraine range from 175,000 to 200,000, including approximately 40,000-60,000 in killed in action, UK Defense Intelligence said in its daily Twitter update on Feb. 17.

  • 'Don't Play With Us.' Estonia Sends Message To Russia With Ukraine Aid

    A shared border with Russia and a painful history of Soviet occupation has led Estonia to adopt an aggressive approach to helping Ukraine

  • Trump lawyers try to ban 'Access Hollywood' tape from trial

    Attorneys for Donald Trump want to ban from his upcoming civil rape trial the “Access Hollywood” tape in which the former president boasts graphically about how celebrities can molest women. Trump attorneys Alina Habba and Michael Madaio filed papers in Manhattan federal court late Thursday seeking to block references to the 2005 taped encounter and the tape itself from an April trial stemming from the claims of longtime advice columnist E. Jean Carroll.

  • Vladimir Putin’s failures are fooling the West

    Another day, and yet more worrying news from the frontline: Ukrainian troops are firing as many as 6,000 artillery shells a day to try and beat back Russia’s new offensive. It is an expenditure rate the West is struggling to feed; so high that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that Ukraine’s forces could run out of ammunition unless they use it more sparingly. His comments remind us of an essential truth: that brute force and, critically, the ability to sustain and replenish it over an exte

  • Jordan Klepper Confronts Deeply Confused Nikki Haley Voters

    Comedy CentralThere’s a new GOP presidential candidate on the scene and The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper was all over her campaign launch rally this week.The correspondent took a brief hiatus from covering Donald Trump to see if Republican primary voters are really ready to “turn the page” on the 45th president. What he found was not exactly encouraging.“I love Donald Trump, but I think she has more of a feminine finesse,” one woman told Klepper, who agreed that Trump has a “harsher approach when

  • Tank plant in small Ohio city plays big role in Ukraine war

    Thousands of miles from the front lines, a sprawling manufacturing plant in the small midwestern city of Lima, Ohio, is playing a critical role in the effort to arm Ukraine as it fends off the Russian invasion. Owned by the Army and operated by General Dynamics, the plant is expected to refurbish Abrams tanks for the U.S. to send to Ukraine, and is already preparing to build an updated version of the vehicle for Poland, U.S. Army officials said Thursday as they toured the facility. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, who walked through the plant with a number of other Army leaders and senior officers, said it's highly likely the plant will provide the tanks for Ukraine.

  • Top Russian Military Official Dead After Fall From 16th Floor

    Reuters/Alexey PavlishakA Russian military official in charge of financial provisions for the military district blamed for the Kremlin’s worst losses in Ukraine has been found dead after a nasty fall from a St. Petersburg high-rise.Marina Yankina, head of the department of financial provisions for the Western Military District, was found dead on a sidewalk on Wednesday morning, according to multiple local reports. She is just the latest in a growing list of Russian military officials, defense in

  • Ronald DeSantis Is Leading Florida to Freedom, One Ban at a Time

    With each law restricting what people can say, read, and study, they become more Free.