Disturbance between two Mesquite men left one dead, the other facing murder charge

A 23-year-old Mesquite man was in custody Friday in connection with the Feb. 10 shooting death of another man at a Mesquite apartment complex.

Mesquite police and members of the U. S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested Jonah McFall on Wednesday afternoon.

McFall, who faces a charge of murder, was in the Dallas County Jail on Friday with bond set at $1 million.

The 23-year-old man is accused of shooting to death 32-year-old Ricardo Lawrence.

Investigators believe the two were were acquaintances, and the homicide was the result of a disturbance between the two.

.Mesquite police responded to call of a deceased person at about 5 p.m. on Feb. 10 at an apartment complex in the 4200 block of Texas 80.

Lawrence’s body was found in an apartment. He had suffered a single gunshot wound.