Disturbance call ends with weapons charge

Sep. 13—OXFORD — A Friday altercation between two men in south Oxford ended with one facing a weapons charge.

Oxford police spokesman Breck Jones said officers were dispatched on Sept. 10 to Shady Acres trailer park off South Highway 7 for a disturbance between two men involving a gun. According to a police report, the responding officers found Orlando Ramsey, 43, of Oxford, to be in possession of a firearm.

Ramsey, who has a felony conviction in his past, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, a judge set his bond at $5,000

william.moore@djournal.com