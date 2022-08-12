A disturbance is developing in the Gulf of Mexico. What the forecast shows

A disturbance began to develop Friday just offshore of southeastern Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico, forecasters said.

The system, described as a surface trough of low pressure, has a low 10% chance of formation in the next two to five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“Development, if any, of this system is expected to be slow to occur during the next couple of days as it drifts west-southwestward over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico,” the hurricane center said in its 8 a.m. advisory. “Regardless of development, locally heavy rains are possible along portions of the Texas coast through the weekend.”

“We’re watching the northern Gulf as a frontal boundary sweeps that way. Plenty of mid-level spin and moisture are being observed,” meteorologist Zach Covey of CBS12 in West Palm Beach said on Twitter. “If that spin can generate a low, it’s possible we get a quick tropical depression before it moves into Texas late weekend.”

NOAA’s recently revised prediction says there could be 11 to 17 named storms before the Atlantic’s 2022 hurricane season ends on Nov. 30. The next name on the storm list is Danielle.