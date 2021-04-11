Disturbance at IDOC prison south of Boise includes fire set by inmates, officials say

Ian Max Stevenson
1 min read

Authorities were working into the night Saturday at the Idaho State Correctional Center in Kuna to investigate and bring under control a disturbance by inmates that included starting a fire.

Idaho Department of Correction spokesperson Jeff Ray told the Statesman that inmates also attempted to break some windows in the housing unit known as H Block, Tier One, which holds nearly 100 prisoners. This particular IDOC facility houses minimum-security, medium-security and close-custody residents, according to IDOC’s website.

As of 9 p.m., Ray said there were no reports of serious injuries, and the fire was out. He said that the disturbance was limited to the single housing unit and that IDOC security staff were working to secure the scene. Some people were evacuated, he said.

The Boise Police Department, Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Ada County paramedics and Kuna Fire District all responded to the prison to assist.

