There are now two disturbances in the Atlantic. What the forecast shows

Forecasters are now watching two disturbances in the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center began monitoring the new disturbance Tuesday morning. It’s forecast to move off the west coast of Africa in a couple of days, according to the hurricane center’s 8 a.m. advisory.

The system, a tropical wave, could see some slow development later this week or over the weekend as it quickly moves west, according to the hurricane center. It has a 0% chance of formation through the next 48 hours and a low 20% chance through the next five days.

The other disturbance, which forecasters started monitoring a few days ago, is causing minimal showers several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, according to the hurricane center.

“Development, if any, of this system is expected to be slow to occur during the next several days while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic,” according to the hurricane center.

The hurricane center said it has a 0% formation chance through the next 48 hours and lowered its formation chances to 10% for the next five days.

NOAA’s revised prediction says there could be 11 to 17 named storms before the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30. The next storm name on the list is Danielle.