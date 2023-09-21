A disturbance near Florida could get serious, and Hurricane Nigel is quickly on the move

Hurricane Nigel still brings the strongest winds in the Atlantic Ocean, but two other systems have more potential for affecting United States and Caribbean life over the next week.

Here’s the latest updates on potential Tropical Cyclone 16, Hurricane Nigel and another disturbance from the National Hurricane Center.

Details on Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 near Florida

What the hurricane center described as “a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms” off Florida’s east coast earlier Thursday threatens to become something more serious as it approaches the Carolinas. Whether “potential Tropical Cyclone 16” does turn into a storm or not, it will affect weather for the east coast of the United States.

Movement: The system was about 370 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina and about 450 miles south of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina in the 11 a.m. advisory. A north-northwest to north movement is forecast by late Friday and into the weekend, hurricane specialist Daniel Brown’s 11 a.m. advisory said. On the forecast track, the center of the cyclone is expected to approach the coast of North Carolina within the warning area Friday night and early Saturday.

How strong is 16: Maximum sustained winds were 35 mph and the system was moving north at 9 mph.

Watches and warnings

▪ A tropical storm warning has been issued from Cape Fear, North Carolina, northward to Fenwick Island, Delaware. The warning area includes Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds, and the Chesapeake Bay south of Smith Point.

▪ A storm surge watch has been issued from Surf City, North Carolina, to Chincoteague, Virginia, and for Chesapeake Bay south of Smith Point, including Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds.

“Strengthening is expected during the next day or two, and the system is forecast to become a tropical storm as it approaches the coast of North Carolina. Regardless of whether the system become a tropical storm, the system is expected to bring tropical-storm conditions to portions of the southeast and mid-Atlantic coast,” Brown wrote in the 11 a.m. advisory.

Swells and life-threatening surf and rip current conditions generated by this system will affect much of the east coast of the United States through the weekend.

The system’s formation chances also grew from the earlier 8 a.m. advisory to 60% odds, according to the 11 a.m. advisory.

The next intermediate advisory is at 2 p.m. and a full advisory follows at 5 p.m. Friday.

Formation chance through 48 hours: 60%.

Formation chance through seven days: 60%.

Hurricane Nigel is weaker but faster

Hurricane Nigel’s projected path as of 4 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 21.

As Hurricane Nigel makes a northeast swing away from North America, now about 505 miles southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland, its maximum sustained winds are at 85 mph. Nigel is making that northeast move at a swift 30 mph and is expected to continue in that direction through Thursday and into Friday. Hurricane force winds can be felt 60 mph from Nigel’s and tropical storm force winds up to 150 miles from its center.

“Weakening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Nigel is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday,” the 11 a.m. Thursday hurricane center advisory said.

Hurricane Nigel is still causing swells that cause rip currents and perilous surf in Bermuda. But the storm isn’t close enough to land for any watches or warnings.

A wave in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean

A tropical wave near the Cabo Verde Islands is expected to “merge with another disturbance located a few hundred miles to its west in a few days,” the hurricane center said, as it moves west at 10 to 15 mph.

Expect a tropical depression to form by Sunday.

Formation chance through 48 hours: 20%.

Formation chance through seven days: 70%.

The National Hurricane Center’s map of the tropics on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.