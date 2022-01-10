Disturbance at Oaks Mall on Saturday evening determined to be fireworks, not gunshots

A normal Saturday evening at The Oaks Mall turned into moments of panic for shoppers when fireworks were set off, leading many to believe that there was an active shooter in the area.

Around 6:30 p.m., 15 Gainesville Police Department officers were dispatched to The Oaks Mall, 6416 W. Newberry Road, after a report of possible gunshots inside the mall.

They quickly determined it was not gunfire, according to Graham Glover, GPD spokesman. Witness reports attributed the disturbance to a group of you men near the T-Mobile store.

Graham said no one was arrested and the incident is still under investigation.

"I don't know if there were any cameras that caught anything, but our detectives will try to follow up on any conversations they had...I certainly don't want to minimize people setting off fireworks. But it was not, at least, the immediate crisis that some people thought it may have been," Glover said.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Disturbance at Oaks Mall in Gainesville blamed on youth with fireworks