Disturbance at Redmond Taco Bell leads to shattered front door and arrest

A disturbance at a Taco Bell in Redmond lead to a shattered front door and an arrest, according to the Redmond Police Department.

At about 1 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1900 block of 148th Avenue Northeast.

The reporting party said a man had shattered a glass door and was inside the Taco Bell.

According to police, the man approached an employee inside and pushed him.

When officers arrived, employees had the man pinned to the ground.

The man was arrested without further incident and was booked on charges of malicious mischief and assault.

No injuries were reported by the employees.

The man was treated at the scene for cuts on his fingers from the broken glass.