Disturbance reported at Arizona women's prison complex in Goodyear

A violent disturbance broke out in Arizona's Perryville women's prison in Goodyear on Friday evening, according to first-hand reports from four women housed inside.

A spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry confirmed there was a disturbance but did not provide further details.

The disruption came after months of complaints about cooling failures at Perryville.

An organizer for the American Civil Liberties Union, Kara Williams, started getting emails about heat complaints from women in the prison that the Lumley unit had been put on lockdown after a fight had broken out and that temperatures inside the cells were over 90 degrees.

Some women asked to have their cell temperatures checked, claiming they should not be forced in when temperatures are excessive, but correction officers refused, according to emails from women detained.

Some women refused to enter their cells. That led to one woman having been pepper-sprayed and left in a seizure, as one woman detained in Perryville explained in her email.

After the standoff and pepper spraying, some women began breaking things and lighting trash cans on fire, which led to 30-40 women being "fogged" with tear gas and handcuffed, according to emails from women detained.

As of mid-morning Saturday, all women have been returned to the same cells. Williams, who has been formerly incarcerated in Arizona state prisons, said temperatures in the cells commonly reach the mid to high 90s in the summer.

The disturbance comes after reports of air conditioning failures plaguing the prison in July. Arizona's prison director, Ryan Thornell, called the failures "blips" that "might happen for an hour" in an interview with 12 News last month.

According to prison data as of Friday night, 3,141 women were housed at Perryvale prison, including convicted murderer Jodi Arias. There are 254 women inside the maximum-security unit where the problems were believed to have occurred. Throughout Arizona, 24,316 people are incarcerated in state prisons.

Arizona's prison system is not immune to violence, although Williams and others familiar with Perryvale say violence like that reported on Friday is unheard of there. Williams explained that protests at women's prisons are rare, especially ones that end with pepper spray and seizures.

The most recent outbreak in a men's unit was in 2020 in the Eyman prison in Florence, in which hundreds of inmates were involved in a riot. No injuries were reported. In 2018, violence broke out in Yuma prison. A riot there injured 37 people and left one prisoner dead. In 2015, a three-day riot in Kingman sent 13 people to hospital and resulted in the prison system relocating 1,000 people housed there. In 2004, the Lewis prison in Buckeye was the scene of what was at the time described as the longest prison standoff in U.S. history. The two-week ordeal began when two inmates took two guards hostage.

This is a developing story. Return to azcentral.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Disturbance confirmed at Perryville prison in Goodyear