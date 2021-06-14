Disturbances in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico could develop soon, forecasters say

Forecasters on Monday were watching two systems, one in the Atlantic Ocean that could turn into a tropical depression or tropical storm soon, and another in the Gulf of Mexico that is forecast to develop into a depression later this week.

The “well-defined” system in the Atlantic was about 120 miles south of Cape Hatteras, N.C., according to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. Monday advisory. The system has a 50% chance of developing into a “short-lived” depression or storm in the next two-to-five days as it moves northeast away from the United States and into colder waters south of Nova Scotia.

As for the disturbance in the Gulf, it was producing “a large area of cloudiness and showers” over the Bay of Campeche. It’s forecast to meander near the coast of Mexico during the next few days before slowly moving north toward the Gulf Coast. It has a 20% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 50% chance through the next five days.

“Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is possible over portions of Central America and southern Mexico during the next several days,” forecasters wrote.

The next names on the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season list are Bill and Claudette.