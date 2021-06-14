Disturbances in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico could develop soon, forecasters say

Michelle Marchante
·1 min read

Forecasters on Monday were watching two systems, one in the Atlantic Ocean that could turn into a tropical depression or tropical storm soon, and another in the Gulf of Mexico that is forecast to develop into a depression later this week.

The “well-defined” system in the Atlantic was about 120 miles south of Cape Hatteras, N.C., according to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. Monday advisory. The system has a 50% chance of developing into a “short-lived” depression or storm in the next two-to-five days as it moves northeast away from the United States and into colder waters south of Nova Scotia.

As for the disturbance in the Gulf, it was producing “a large area of cloudiness and showers” over the Bay of Campeche. It’s forecast to meander near the coast of Mexico during the next few days before slowly moving north toward the Gulf Coast. It has a 20% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 50% chance through the next five days.

“Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is possible over portions of Central America and southern Mexico during the next several days,” forecasters wrote.

The next names on the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season list are Bill and Claudette.

Recommended Stories

  • Severe storms slam Florida

    Severe thunderstorms swept across Florida on June 13, leaving behind serious flooding, as well as damage from lightning and hail in some places.

  • Late day storms: Updated 7-day forecast

    Monday will be mostly cloudy with a shower at times and a late day thunderstorm.

  • Great white sharks are swimming near New York beaches, tracker says

    Some of the tagged and tracked sharks currently in the NY area are juveniles, weighing up to 300 pounds. Others are massive, weighing almost 3,500 pounds.

  • 8 states see a rise in infection rates, 29% of Republicans don't want vaccine – yet: Live COVID-19 updates

    New COVID-19 cases are declining across most of the country, but most states bucking that trend have lower vaccination rates. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Doctors in India are reporting COVID-19 patients with gangrene, hearing loss, and diarrhea - but there's not enough data to prove they're caused by the Delta variant

    Doctors in India are seeing COVID-19 patients with symptoms like hearing loss and gangrene, as the infectious Delta variant spreads.

  • A Boise State study fooled animals into thinking a raging river was near. Many disappeared

    If animals can’t adapt to natural noises, can they live near humans?

  • Blob of ‘creepy critters’ writhes in Texas state park, video shows. What are they?

    They’re hungry and potentially destructive, experts say.

  • The quest to solve the mysterious ‘eerie’ hum of the Golden Gate Bridge

    Engineers are working on a plan to quiet the ‘unbearable’ sound, which occurs when strong winds hit the bridge The humming sound has been emanating from San Francisco’s famous bridge for the past year. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Somewhere in a wind tunnel on the south-western side of Ontario, a group of the world’s leading bridge aerodynamics and acoustics experts are puzzling over a full-scale model of the railing of the Golden Gate Bridge. The experts have been contracted to solve the m

  • ‘Ghost Gun’ Company Got a $400K Government Bailout—After Feds’ Raid

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyLast December, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) raided a Dayton, Nevada, company called Polymer80. The 10-year-old firm sells complete “Buy Build Shoot” kits, which come with all the necessary parts needed to make your own gun—except serial numbers.These so-called almost-guns are also known as “ghost guns” because they’re untraceable. Attractive to criminals for their anonymity, Polymer80 guns have been used in “hundreds of

  • Turkey hoovers up vast blooms of sea snot in biggest ever maritime cleanup

    Turkey launched the biggest maritime cleanup operation in its history this week to tackle an unprecedented bloom of marine mucilage in the Sea of Marmara that experts say is an unsightly symptom of a much larger environmental problem. In recent weeks “sea snot” has blanketed much of the shoreline around Istanbul in the waterway between the Aegean and the Black Sea. Underneath the waves curtains of the sludge hang in sheets, with the blooms depleting oxygen levels in the ocean, choking aquatic li

  • US documents solve mystery of war criminal Tojo's remains

    Until recently, the location of executed wartime Japanese Prime Minister Hideki Tojo's remains was one of World War II's biggest mysteries in the nation he once led. Now, a Japanese university professor has revealed declassified U.S. military documents that appear to hold the answer. The documents show the cremated ashes of Tojo, one of the masterminds of the Pearl Harbor attack, were scattered from a U.S. Army aircraft over the Pacific Ocean about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Yokohama, Japan’s second-largest city, south of Tokyo.

  • Dallas-Fort Worth in for a hot week with sizzling temperatures and soaring heat index

    There could be slight relief on the way Tuesday as the humidity decreases.

  • New Florida restaurant offers a $2,000 shot of whiskey

    DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A charismatic cocktail eminence in Delray Beach for two decades, John “Fitzy” Fitzpatrick helped define downtown nightlife culture behind the bar at such East Atlantic Avenue hot spots as 32 East and the Wine Room, as well as his own Fitzy’s Lounge 45. But all of that was mere prelude to Fitzy’s debut earlier this month in west Delray Beach at Warren American Whiskey ...

  • Monsoon covers two-third of India earlier than usual, to accelerate crop sowing

    India's annual monsoon rains have covered two-third of the country, nearly a fortnight ahead of the normal schedule, a weather department official said on Monday, adding that conditions are favourable for further advancement into the north-western parts this week. The early arrival of monsoon rains in central and northern India will help farmers accelerate sowing of summer-sown crops such as paddy rice, cotton, soybean and pulses, and may boost crop yields too. Monsoon arrived in the southern state of Kerala on June 3 against the usual June 1, but has advanced quickly since.

  • NC State knocks out No. 1 Arkansas on Torres' homer in 9th

    North Carolina State freshman shortstop Jose Torres hit a shot heard 'round the college baseball world on Sunday, homering off Arkansas' likely Golden Spikes Award winner Kevin Kopps leading off the top of the ninth inning, as the Wolfpack (34-12) stunned the top-seeded and top-ranked Razorbacks 3-2 to earn a berth in the College World Series. Torres' blast came after Arkansas (50-13) knotted the score at 2 in the bottom of the seventh on a two-out solo homer by Cayden Wallace. Kopps, the front-runner for college baseball's top award who entered the game with a 0.66 earned-run average and a 12-0 record with 11 saves, was tabbed to make his first start of the season with the Razorbacks on the brink of elimination and after Kopps (12-1) threw the final two innings in a 6-5 loss to NC State on Saturday.

  • Why endangered turtles swim to a Mediterranean island to lay their eggs

    The island of Cyprus has become a hotspot for loggerhead sea turtles to nest from spring to summer.

  • Endangered corpse flower blooms in Warsaw, drawing crowds

    The endangered Sumatran Titan arum, a giant foul-smelling blossom also known as the corpse flower, went into a rare, short bloom at a botanical garden in Warsaw, drawing crowds who waited for hours to see it. The extraordinary flower, which emits a dead-body odor to attract pollinating insects that feed on flesh, bloomed Sunday. Know also as the Amorphophallus titanum, the flowering plant has the largest unbranched inflorescence in the world, which can be up to 3 meters (10 feet) high.

  • Philips recalls ventilators, sleep apnea machines due to health risks

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch medical equipment company Philips has recalled some breathing devices and ventilators because of a foam part that might degrade and become toxic, potentially causing cancer, it said on Monday. Foam used to dampen the machines' sound can degrade and emit small particles that irritate airways, the group said as it announced the recall. Gases released by the degrading foam may also be toxic or carry cancer risks.

  • Homeowner Stimulus Checks Are Coming – How to Get Your Money From This $10B Fund

    Although the future of a fourth stimulus check is uncertain, there is still a huge chunk of money homeowners can tap into to get relief if they are struggling with housing expenses. While...

  • AOC agrees liberal Supreme Court justice Stephen Bryer should retire from bench

    Retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer ‘should absolutely’ be considered in Democratic effort to ‘protect our Supreme Court,’ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says