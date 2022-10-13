‘We are disturbed’: Boston school crossing guard arrested on child rape charges

A Boston school crossing guard has been ordered held on $200,000 bail after he was arrested Wednesday on child rape charges, authorities said.

David Spiers, a Boston Police School Traffic Supervisor, was arraigned Wednesday in Dorchester District Court on charges including two counts of rape of a child and one count of assault with intent to rape a child, according to the Boston Police Department and Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office noted that the alleged crimes involved two children over a “number of years.”

In a statement, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said, “We are disturbed by these alleged allegations against a department employee. The Boston Police Department remains committed to transparency and holds all of its employees accountable. The department is treating this investigation with the gravity it deserves.”

Spires has since been placed on administrative leave, according to police.

The Boston Police Crimes Against Children Unit and the Boston Police Bureau of Professional Standards are investigating.

