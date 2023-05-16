Disturbing 911 recordings reveal horrific events of Texas mall shooting

[Source]

Recently released 911 recordings have revealed the harrowing chaos that victims and survivors experienced during the mass shooting at a mall in Allen, Texas, earlier this month.

The recordings gave details on how the shooter, 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, moved while opening fire at Allen Premium Outlets in the 800 block of West Stacy Road at around 3:36 p.m. on May 6.

The calls confirmed that the gunman started at H&M before heading north in a shooting spree of roughly 300 yards.

One of the callers told a 911 operator that they saw the shooter in front of the clothing store Perry Ellis, while another reported a victim in Francesca’s, which was right across from Perry Ellis.

“We have help on the way and we do have medics in the area right now,” the operator responds.

In another 911 recording, an operator instructs one caller to stay put as the police sweep through the mall.

“So, we’re hiding in the store. So should we come out?” the whispering caller asks the operator, to which they respond, “You’re going to stay right where you’re at until you hear the police officer say you can come out. OK?”

After the caller agrees, the operator continues, “OK. Just stay right where you are. And if anything else happens or anyone is hurt, you call us back. But they are already clearing out stores. They’ll be with you as fast as they can.”

One disturbing call revealed the traumatic experience of a man reporting a child who had been shot and begging an operator to send help as his wife was also shot.

“Please, please, I don’t want to lose two more,” the sobbing man told the operator, who then asked him if the child was still breathing.

“One of them is, the other one’s not,” the man responded. He also explained that one of them was shot in the leg, while the other was shot in the back.

“Send an ambulance,” the man can be heard begging. “Please, I’ve been waiting for 20 f*cking minutes, my wife is dying.”

Another caller reported that a victim was shot in the stomach at or near the H&M store. The operator instructed the person to “keep her safe” by pressing something on top of her wound to stop the bleeding.

Besides the reports of death and injury, some of the people at the mall also dialed 911 due to the uncertainty of the situation.

One caller reportedly asked an operator if the people they heard near where they were hiding were the police.

“Ma’am, I’m not sure, I don’t know where you are. They’re all over the place. If you are not injured or anybody else I need you to stay in place and lock the doors. … I’ve got to let you go,” the operator responded.

Another caller informed an operator that the manager of the store they were hiding in had informed them that they were closing before asking them to leave.

“OK, if you’re in an area you need to go somewhere safe. If they’re not letting you in, I don’t know what to tell you. I’ve got victims calling,” the operator said.

Eight people were killed in the shooting, four of whom were of Asian descent.

The victims were identified as Cho Kyu Song, 37, his wife, Kang Shin Young, 35, and their 3-year-old son James; elementary school students and sisters Daniela and Sofia Mendoza; Indian engineer Aishwarya Thatikonda, 26, and Elio Cumana-Rivas, 32.

Seven people were also injured in the incident.