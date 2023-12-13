‘Disturbing’ brawl between students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School injures 1

Detectives on Wednesday were investigating after a student brawl near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School sent an 18-year-old to the hospital the day before, police said. A video of the altercation shows a student slamming him head-first into the pavement.

“Detectives attended the school this morning to obtain additional names of the people that were involved in the fight,” Sgt. Ernesto Burna, a spokesman for Coral Springs police, told the Miami Herald on Wednesday afternoon. “As of now, no one has been arrested.”

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, police rushed to North Community Park, 5601 Coral Springs Dr., after receiving reports of a fight between students at the park’s parking lot. The park, located half a mile from the school, is operated by the city of Coral Springs.

A student body-slammed the 18-year-old to the pavement, where he remained face-down and motionless, a video of the altercation shows.

Burna told the Herald that the hurt student was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Michelle Kefford, the principal at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, 5901 Pine Island Rd., called the brawl “a disturbing incident” in an email sent to parents on Tuesday.

“Several students were involved in a physical altercation and one student was injured,” Kefford wrote. “While this park is not a school or district-operated property, the safety of our students is always our priority, and we are working with law enforcement to help identify those involved.”

In 2018, one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas when a former student shot and killed 17 people on campus.

Anyone with information about the altercation is asked to e-mail Coral Springs Police Detective Kaban at jkaban@coralsprings.gov.