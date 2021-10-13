'Disturbing': California mother charged for allegedly hosting booze-filled sex parties for minors

A California woman is facing charges for allegedly hosting sex parties for minors, including her son, during which she provided so much alcohol some of them passed out, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

Shannon O'Connor, 47, is also accused of encouraging minors to have sex with each other — including nonconsensual sex, as the children were so drunk they could not give consent — during an eight-month period starting in June 2020.

She is charged with 39 criminal counts, including felony child abuse, sexual assault, and providing alcohol to minors.

“It took a lot of brave children to come forward and to untangle this deeply disturbing case,” said Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen. “As a parent, I’m shocked. As the DA, I’m determined to hold those adults who endanger children fully accountable to the law and our community.”

O'Connor was arrested Saturday in Idaho, where she recently moved, and will be brought back to California for the trial. A court date has not yet been set.

In a statement of facts, the prosecutors detailed parties at which children aged 13-16 were allegedly given so much alcohol they could not walk or talk and, in some cases, passed out. The children were not allowed to tell their parents what happened, and O'Connor threatened to spread rumors about them if they did, according to prosecutors.

One party allegedly happened in a cabin for O'Connor's son's 15th birthday. Prosecutors said O'Connor texted the children or created a group chat on Snapchat to ask what kind of alcohol the children wanted. Approximately 12 minors were at the party, and videos allegedly show some children urinating on the house and others passed out, according to prosecutors.

Other times, O'Connor would tell the girls to have sex with the boys. If they did not, she told them they clearly did not love the boys, prosecutors said.

The statement of facts detailed how a 14-year-old girl was intoxicated at one of the parties and was lying in a bed when O'Connor allegedly brought in one of the drunken boys and told him to have sex with the girl when she was too drunk to protest.

When it was done, the girl asked, “Why did you leave me in there with him? Like, why did you do that? Like, you knew what he was going to do me," the statement of facts said.

One of the children had Crohn's Disease that inflamed the child's stomach, according to the statement of facts. Alcohol is known to trigger the disease or harm the medication taken for it. The disease at one point was so bad he needed surgery. However, O'Connor knew of this and allegedly still gave him alcohol.

None of the children's names were given in the statement of facts, instead referring to them as "Jane Doe" and a number for a girl or "John Doe" and a number for a boy.

In a separate case, O'Connor is charged for allegedly making unauthorized charges of over $120,000 to a company credit card, according to KTLA. She worked as an administrative assistant for Aruba Networks.

