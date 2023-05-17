‘Disturbing conditions’: 2 arrested after dozens of animals, some dead, found in KS home

Authorities serving a search warrant in connection with an animal cruelty case discovered over 70 animals living in “disturbing conditions” inside a Kansas home.

The discovery was made Tuesday when the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office along with the Kansas Department of Agriculture served a search warrant at a residence in rural Coffeyville, a press release from the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities “developed probable cause that many animals on the property and inside the residence were malnourished and being housed in very disturbing conditions,” according to the release.

During the search, investigators found dogs, cats, snakes, chickens, ducks, rabbits, a lizard “as well as deceased animals,” the release said.

None of the animals had food or clean water. They were “living in their own fecal matter,” the release added.

“The living conditions for these poor animals were deplorable and and uncalled for,” Montgomery County Sheriff Ron Wade said. “It was very clear these animals were not being taken care of and were starving.”

A veterinarian arrived at the home to evaluate the animals. They were taken and are being housed at shelters.

Heather Hall and Rafael Luna-Dezonne, both of rural Coffeyville, were arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of failure to provide food, water and shelter, cruelty to animals and knowingly killing or injuring animals, the release said.

The case will be sent to the Montgomery County Attorney’s Office.