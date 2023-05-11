Disturbing details emerge of man murdered in Downtown Jacksonville shooting; 3 men arrested

In a tragic incident that occurred earlier this month, 39-year-old Gary Jackson lost his life in a shooting behind a dumpster on Ashley Street in downtown Jacksonville. Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident, and new disturbing details have emerged.

Juanita Jackson, the victim’s wife, spoke to Action News Jax’s Annette Gutierrez about the incident.

Juanita expressed how devastated she is by her husband’s passing, describing Gary as a good husband and a good father to their children. The couple had been together for over eight years, and Gary left behind one daughter and three stepchildren.

According to Jax Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Ryan Nichols has been accused of murder and tampering with evidence, while Daniel Deguardia and Holden Dodson have been charged with accessory after the fact.

Nichols and his friend reportedly believed Gary was homeless, but Juanita refutes this, saying that Gary had a family.

“He was never homeless, he had family. We are his family,” Juanita stated.

Juanita learned about the incident through a friend’s text two days after it occurred, and she hadn’t seen Gary for a week due to an argument they had.

Although Gary had a lengthy arrest record, Juanita believes that nobody deserves to die in this way.

“He’s been to jail a couple of times, but other than that he was a good husband and a good dad to all of his kids,” Juanita told us. “It just messed up how they took him away for nothing.”

The incident report reveals that Gary pleaded for his life, saying “Please don’t do this” as Nichols fired additional rounds at him.

The report also reveals that Nichols threw the gun used in the shooting over the Buckham Bridge, indicating tampering with evidence. Nichols denied knowing anything about the incident during an interview and refused to speak without a lawyer.

Juanita hopes for justice for her husband, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing. The details of the case are incredibly disturbing and highlight the importance of addressing gun violence in communities.

Rhayn Nichol will have an arrangement held on May 25.

