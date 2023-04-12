'Disturbing and discouraging': No state budget means more cuts for Waynesboro schools

Waynesboro High School

WAYNESBORO — During most of the budget season, Waynesboro Public Schools' Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell has tried to remain positive. As Virginia's General Assembly dragged its feet on approving revisions to the biennial budget, school divisions were left with few answers to their many questions as they tried to pass their own budgets. Cassell felt like everything would eventually work itself out, though.

His attitude could be changing. A report in the Richmond Times-Dispatch this past Sunday said some lawmakers are skeptical a budget will be passed before late June. Some in the General Assembly are facing primary battles ahead of November's elections and are reluctant to give any ammunition to their opponents.

The Richmond newspaper used as one example Democratic incumbents who are facing challenges from the left wing of the party. Any sign that they compromised with the Governor or Republicans, who want tax cuts, could hurt them in winning their party's nomination.

The solution to that would be to wait until at least after the primaries to pass revisions to the biennial budget. So, at least for now, lawmakers will stick with what is called a "skinny" budget, stop-gap measures passed in February. That would meet the state's requirements of passing a budget by July 1, so there's no pressure to change that budget before July, if it changes at all.

That is a major problem for agencies waiting on a state budget, including public schools. For instance, Waynesboro passed a budget in March using the projected Governor's numbers. Waynesboro had to cut $1 million from expenditures for personnel to approve a balanced budget with the hope that once the Senate and House compromised the approved state budget would add that $1 million back into education funds from the state.

With the "skinny" budget, however, Waynesboro would receive even less. Numbers provided at Tuesday night's school board meeting showed a drop of another $590,996.

"That's going to be painful to deal with if it doesn't change," Cassell said at the school board meeting. He called the news "pretty disturbing and discouraging."

Cassell said additional cuts, if any are needed, will have to come out of personnel. Buildings need to have electricity and buses need fuel, so cutting in those areas aren't options. Central office staff will begin meeting Wednesday morning to expand its list of potential cuts if the worse-case scenario occurs.

"I wish I had favorable news for you," Cassell said. "There is speculation that there's going to be a budget, but it's going to be late."

With new teacher orientation set for the end of July and all teachers returning to the classroom Aug. 1, a budget passed in late June or early July is not ideal.

The plan in Waynesboro is to issue teacher contracts hopefully by the end of May, Cassell said, based on the budget that was approved last month.

Cassell told The News Leader following the meeting that if cuts are needed to personnel he hopes those can still be done through attrition, not filling open positions that they really hoped to fill.

The budget that was passed in March included a 5% raise for staff. Cassell said he's hoping to retain that raise, but even that's on the table as of now and a lower raise could impact who stays and leaves.

In March the school division had already identified 14 positions that could be eliminated through attrition. School officials are now faced with the possibility of finding even more of those positions.

"That is going to be painful," Cassell said. "We may not even yet know what those are. There's just a lot of consideration that goes into that. What positions do you have open to do it by attrition, who's retiring, who's resigning?"

