‘Disturbing’: Jewish Groups Slam Joe diGenova’s Return to Fox After Anti-Semitic Remarks

Conservative lawyers Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing, two of President Donald Trump’s fiercest and most loyal TV defenders, returned Monday night to Fox airwaves—less than a month after diGenova sparked intense backlash from Jewish organizations by spewing anti-Semitic tropes during a Fox Business interview.

In several statements on Tuesday, groups like the Anti-Defamation League and J Street slammed diGenova’s return as “disturbing” and demonstrating Fox’s lack of “remorse” about what is said on its air.

DiGenova appeared Monday evening on Fox Business primetime show Lou Dobbs Tonight, the same program where, last month, he invoked anti-Semitic stereotypes to allege that Jewish financier George Soros “controls” most of the U.S. State Department.

Those November remarks—heavily leaning on anti-Semitic stereotypes about Jewish control—were immediately met with outrage, especially by Jewish organizations. The Anti-Defamation League, citing similar remarks made by Judicial Watch’s Chris Farrell on Dobbs’ (who himself has been repeatedly accused of pushing anti-Semitic tropes) show last year that got him banned by Fox, called on the cable channel to hold diGenova to the same standards.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt later sent a letter to Fox News chief Suzanne Scott urging her to publicly distance the network from diGenova and announce he is no longer welcome on their airwaves.

But one month later, it appears Fox has entirely ignored the appeals from Jewish groups. The ADL confirmed to The Daily Beast on Tuesday that they have yet to hear back from anyone at Fox, and that their “call to action remains.”

Fox Regular Claims George Soros ‘Controls a Very Large Part’ of the State Department

“We have repeatedly called on Fox News to no longer book Joe diGenova, and others who traffic in anti-Semitic conspiracy theories,” ADL spokesperson Jake Hyman said in a statement to The Daily Beast. “In return, we have been greeted by silence from Fox, which is telling. The fact that diGenova returned to the airwaves last night is even more telling, and quite frankly, disturbing.”

“Clearly Fox News feels no remorse about continuing to feature white nationalist and anti-Semitic rhetoric on their network, and no real concern about the dangerous consequences of the hateful conspiracy theories that they’re helping to spread,” a spokesperson for liberal Jewish group J Street told The Daily Beast.

“From diGenova’s appearance last night on Fox News to Trump’s antisemitic and racist speech this past weekend, it continues ro be clear that in media and government alike, right-wing figures are actively promoting antisemitism," Emily Mayer, political director for progressive Jewish organization IfNotNow, said in a statement. "Young American Jews are doing what Jewish establishments won’t: loudly and unequivocally organizing against the people who put the Jewish community and our neighbors in danger every day.”

Soros’ philanthropic organization, Open Society Foundations, also said that Fox News and Scott have yet to respond to their memos about diGenova.

“We have sent two letters in the past month to Fox News, calling out false and defamatory statements on their air about George Soros and the work of the Open Society Foundations—first from lawyer Joe diGenova, and then last week from retired Army Col. Douglas Macgregor,” Open Society president Patrick Gaspard told The Daily Beast. “We have not as yet heard back. Some months ago, Fox Business did the right thing last year, when a guest went on Lou Dobbs' program making anti-Semitic remarks about Mr. Soros and the network banned the guest from appearing again.”

“We are merely asking for Fox to follow its own precedent here,” Gaspard added. “I have requested a meeting to discuss these matters further, and await Suzanne Scott's reply. I have no hope that Fox will live up to its ‘fair and balanced’ mantra; I’d settle for ‘not hateful’ and ‘in the vicinity of the truth.’”

During an appearance on Dobbs’ show last week, Macgregor accused Soros of funding both “massive migrations out of Central America” and “antifa,” adding that he’s responsible for “the massive criminality pouring into the United States from Mexico and the war in Mexico that no one wants to talk about.”