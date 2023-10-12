Disturbing Text Messages Sent from Shani Louk’s Boyfriend’s Phone: Report

A series of disturbing messages were reportedly sent from a phone belonging to the boyfriend of Shani Louk, one of the people abducted by Hamas in Israel and then seen being paraded by gunmen in harrowing video footage. German-Israeli Louk, 22, and her 30-year-old Mexican boyfriend Orión Hernández Radoux attended the Nova music festival attacked by Hamas over the weekend. According to The Sun, Radoux is also missing and is feared to be in captivity. The newspaper said Arabic messages sent from Radoux’s phone read “I spit on you” and “God damn you,” as well as a vow to “liberate Palestine” and make it “free of Zionists.” Louk’s fate also remains unclear, though her mother claimed earlier this week to have received evidence that her daughter is still alive.

Read it at The Sun

Read more at The Daily Beast.