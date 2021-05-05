Disturbing video shows an Asian store owner in Washington DC being punched by a customer as crimes against Asian Americans continue to spike

The Telegraph

Ministers are exploring the creation of a national stockpile of so-called rare earth metals amid rising fears that Britain's efforts to adopt electric cars are at risk from a Chinese stranglehold on supplies. It is understood that officials at the Department for Business are discussing options to protect the UK's access to vital materials including lithium and cobalt, which are essential for batteries and part of a global commodity prices boom as expectation rise for massive demand. Whitehall sources said Britain could build a national stockpile to avoid shortages, support attempts to create domestic sources such as potential lithium mines in Cornwall, or use its diplomatic network to secure supplies from abroad in partnership with private businesses. The moves are at an early stage and come as fears grow that China is ruthlessly cornering the market in the metals needed for the global green revolution. On Wednesday, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned Western governments to build up supplies of rare earth elements or face a setback in the fight against climate change. The agency said that three countries dominate supplies of lithium, cobalt and rare earth elements and are jointly responsible for 75pc of global output. In some cases, a single country is responsible for around half of worldwide production. It means a future stand-off with China could severely damage the West's efforts to end its reliance on fossil fuels. Boris Johnson has vowed to ban production of petrol and diesel cars in 2030, meaning the number of electric cars on the road will increase hugely and their production will become vital to many thousands of UK jobs. The Democratic Republic of the Congo and China were behind 70pc and 60pc of world production of cobalt and other rare earth elements respectively in 2019, the IEA said. Chile is also a major producer. Concentration is even higher for processing operations. China refines about 35pc of all global nickel, between 50pc and 70pc of lithium and cobalt, and nearly 90pc of other rare earth elements. Stockpiling would create a buffer for Western countries if relations break down with China and Beijing decides to cut off global supplies, giving Western countries crucial time to find alternative sources. Fatih Birol, head of the IEA, said: “Meeting our climate change goals will turbocharge demand for mineral resources. Voluntary strategic stockpiling can in some cases help countries weather short-term supply disruptions.” Bosses at the agency also called for more widespread recycling of key materials, and policy changes to encourage the opening of new mines. The IEA was founded after the first global oil shock of the 1970s and aims to enhance energy security through stockpiling. It was instrumental in the creation of strategic oil reserves which have been repeatedly tapped during crises such as in the first Gulf War. Government sources said they are aware of the risks and are seeking to find a solution. In addition to stockpiling, Britain may also be able to produce some of its own rare earth elements. For example, there are large untapped lithium deposits under Cornwall which could one day be mined.