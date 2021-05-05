Disturbing video shows an Asian store owner in Washington DC being punched by a customer as crimes against Asian Americans continue to spike

Kelly McLaughlin
·1 min read
stop asian hate
Lucy Lee, of Marietta, Ga., holds an American flag while rallying outside of the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta during a unity "Stop Asian Hate" rally Saturday afternoon, March 20, 2021. AP Photo/Ben Gray

An Asian-American store owner in Washington, DC, says he was punched in the face by a customer on Tuesday, requiring him to get 14 stitches.

Chong Hu Lu, owner of Max Trading, told NBC Washington's Aimee Cho that a customer punched him after getting angry over a store's policy of not taking jewelry out of their cases.

Lu told Cho that the man yelled "F--- you Chinese people, I hate you" before attacking him.

Video footage of the incident shows Lu speaking with a man before the man punched him several times, knocking him to the ground.

The man fled and has not been arrested.

Police told NBC Washington that officers are investigating the attack.

Attacks against Asian Americans in the United States have spiked in recent months.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

