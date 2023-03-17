Disturbing video shows gunman open fire, killing man in broad daylight outside American Deli

Disturbing video shows the moments a gunman opened fire in broad daylight outside a metro Atlanta gas station, killing a 22-year-old man walking down the street.

The victim was killed on the sidewalk outside an American Deli just before 4 p.m. Thursday on Hill Street. The busy stretch of road is near the Grant Park neighborhood, an I-20 onramp and Oakland Cemetery.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at the scene Thursday afternoon, where he obtained video of the moments the gunman started shooting.

Video shows the suspect, who hasn’t been identified, run up and around gas pumps at a Shell station and start firing at the victim, who is walking about 50 yards away.

Channel 2 Action News is not showing footage of the victim.

As shots ring out, terrified customers scramble for cover, some ducking behind and into cars. The suspect, who has not been identified, then runs from the scene.

Police are still working to find the shooter. They have not identified the victim other than to give his age.

