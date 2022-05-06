Disturbing video shows teacher charge at student, put teen in chokehold

A disturbing video surfaced on social media. A student’s mother says it shows a Memphis-Shelby County Schools teacher holding a wrench just before he charges at her son. The mom told FOX13 she is very angry about what she saw on that video.

Kimberly Wortham said she wasn’t aware that much had happened until she finally watched the clip. Now she says she’s working on getting justice for her son and believes a suspension for the teacher is not enough.

“More than a suspension needs to be done. He needs to be fired. He needs to be behind bars,” said Wortham in a recent Facebook Live video.

Wortham said she was irate when she watched the video that showed a teacher at the Southwest Career & Technology Center lunge at her son, ramming him into a wall.

Wortham granted FOX13 permission to use her comments from the live post, which has since been deleted.

In the video, she revealed raw moments showing how she really felt seeing her son being physically confronted by his teacher.

“As I’m thinking, I’m getting angrier and angrier,” said Wortham. “They made one of the little boys delete the video and told him that if it got out, they would give him 180 days.”

However, the video did get out, and it starts with the teacher and student standing nose-to-nose. You can hear the man in the video, who students refer to as Mr. Jennings saying, “come on,” before the teacher rushes the student and then puts him in a chokehold. Students are heard urging Jennings to back off multiple times. One student is heard saying, “Hey, Mr. Jennings, chill out, cuz!”

The teacher is also seen with what appears to be a wrench in his hand.

“The principal at the vo-tech told me the teacher had a wrench and told me that my son was in a headlock, but he didn’t tell me it was to that extent to where the man was in his face,” Worthan said.

As the tussle continues, an exchange between Jennings and the other students continues. “He’s lucky I didn’t bust him in the ***** head with it,” Jennings can be heard saying. “Nah, but you swung at him first, though,” one student replied.

Story continues

Wortham said the confrontation started over something that could have been resolved without a fight.

“My son went to the bathroom. I don’t know where the other two students went, but all this just because it wasn’t break time. Break time was at 8:45, but it was 8:30,” she said.

Late Friday afternoon, a man called the FOX13 newsroom saying he was Christopher Jennings, the teacher in the video. He asked us not to run the video because he said there’s more to it, and he wants the whole story told.

He said the students try to bait teachers into cursing and fighting with them. He claimed this student had walked up on him several times with clenched fists in a threatening manner and that he had backed off and even asked the principal to remove the boy from his class.

Jennings said by the time the principal arrived, everything had already happened. He also said he had the wrench, not because of the student but because he’d been using it in class.

When asked about saying the boy was lucky he hadn’t used the wrench on him, he said he overreacted when another student asked him about it.

Jennings told FOX13 he is on leave until the district can investigate, so he cannot talk on camera, but he told FOX13 we could use the details of our phone conversation.

The district confirmed it knows about what happened and is investigating. Meanwhile, Kimberly Wortham said she’s in the process of filing charges against Jennings.

