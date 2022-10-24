Disturbing videos show police helping terrorised students escape shooting at St Louis high school

(Fox 2/ Screen grab )

Videos of the scene at a Missouri high school shooting show police officers helping students flee the violence.

The shooting took place shortly after 9am at Central VPA High School in St Louis, the St Louis Post-Dispatch reported. As of 10am CDT, authorities were still searching for more victims in the building as students were evacuated, the school said in a statement.

The suspect and five victims were transported to a hospital. Disturbing videos and images from the scene show law enforcement helping students come out of the building and escape the violence.

Several students told the Post-Dispatch they first thought it was a drill, until they heard the principal say the code word for a shooting. Once they realised the magnitude of the threat, students jumped out of windows or cornered inside their classrooms.

“Once you heard the boom,” Michael De Filippo, a teacher at Central VPA told the Post-Dispatch. “all the chuckling and laughing in the back of the room stopped.”

Authorities will hold a press conference at 11am local time.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.