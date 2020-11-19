DISYS’ Tara Winn Celebrated as a Trailblazing Leader in the Staffing Industry

Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS)
·2 min read

The company’s VP of Field Operations and Sales Enablement recognized for dynamic leadership by SIA’s Global Power 150 Awards

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS), a global technology services firm, announces that Tara Winn, its Vice President of Field Operations and Sales Enablement, was recognized for her role as a leading woman in the staffing industry in the Global Power 150 Awards from Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). The Global Power 150 is an annual list that recognizes leading women in the global talent marketplace.

Tara is a dynamic leader who has been instrumental in generating significant and sustained growth within DISYS and also on the broader level across the staffing industry. Key elements of her recent impact include:

  • Growth leadership. DISYS’ revenue expanded from $256M to $413M over the past two years.

  • Innate ability to form connections and function as a ‘bridge’ between corporate objectives and field operations, keeping her focus on enabling DISYS teams to do meaningful work for their clients.

  • Maintaining the bottom-line while leading the integration of multiple large acquisitions DISYS has made over the last few years.

  • Driving forward momentum amid a global pandemic by focusing on the needs of the employees and ensuring the connections and collaboration of sales and recruiting teams stay focused on market results.

“Tara brings an unsurpassed awareness of how every level of DISYS’ business works, and the areas that drive the highest impacts. Throughout the organization, she’s known as a successful and welcome internal collaborator and her ability to manage cross-functional stakeholders has enabled her to drive mission-critical projects across the company,” Al Barsoumian, Vice President of Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance at DISYS said. “At DISYS, our DNA is rooted in the belief that diversity enables expanded skill sets and new perspectives that our teams, clients, and consultants benefit from. We are proud champions of women in leadership roles both within our company and the larger staffing industry. Tara embodies the power that has been critical to the success of both.”

Global Power 150 Award winners will be profiled in the November/December issue of Staffing Industry Analysts.

About Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS)

Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) is a global managed services and staffing firm with 45 offices worldwide. DISYS’ vision is to be a global business partner, delivering the highest quality and most consistent services at the best value to clients worldwide. For more information about DISYS, visit www.disys.com.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)
Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. For more information, please visit www.staffingindustry.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Sandra Schwartzman
Vice President of Public Relations
RMR & Associates
(301) 230 – 0045 x 100
sschwartzman@rmr.com


