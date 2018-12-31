Ditch These 7 New Year's Resolutions -- and Do This Instead

Eat healthier. Get more exercise. Save money. These are all common and admirable New Year's resolutions, but that doesn't make them easy -- or even likely -- to accomplish. So if you're someone who wants to make positive changes this year, I propose you morph your hopes and dreams into realistic actions you can actually incorporate into your life -- instead of changing your life to try to make them happen. After counseling thousands of clients, here's how I recommend shifting your resolutions into behavior changes you can achieve.

1. Instead of resolving to lose weight ...

Although weight loss is likely the most popular resolution, losing weight should really be a bonus side effect to eating better -- not the main goal. Instead of relying on the scale, focus on how you feel when you eat. Think about the size of your stomach relative to what's on your plate to help you determine fullness. Your stomach is only the size of two of your fists put together, so if you eat beyond this capacity, you're likely to feel overstuffed, bloated and uncomfortable. Learning to eat more intuitively is a better goal than aiming for an arbitrary number on the scale.

2. Instead of committing to a daily exercise regimen ...

Honestly, I'm not even a fan of the word exercise. Your goal should be to move your body every day, though some days you'll naturally move more than others. Don't even call it exercise. Get off a train or bus stop earlier than you need to and walk the rest of the way to work. Walk your dog briskly instead of strolling. Sign up for a dance class with a friend. Just do something to help you connect with how good it feels to move. Appreciate the body you have.

3. Instead of tossing all "bad" foods ...

It saddens me when I read headlines encouraging people to get rid of all foods that have more than five ingredients or to avoid processed foods. Those black and white recommendations are not only unrealistic, but they can also do more harm than good. Some of my favorite products contain a long list of (healthy) ingredients. Moreover, food processing, in some cases, saves us from foodborne illness. Do take the time to read food labels carefully to see what you're really getting inside those packages. And, while you're at it, go through your pantry and get rid of those foods that are way beyond their expiration dates.

4. Instead of trying to cook every weeknight ...

Don't get me wrong -- chopping, slicing and dicing are therapeutic to me. But even though I love to cook, I don't love going through the whole process every night. Besides being time consuming, sometimes it's even less expensive to order in or dine out. But do try to cook at home a few nights a week. Homemade meals shared with friends or family provide more than a meal -- they also help you pass on invaluable cooking skills, connect with others and understand exactly what you're putting in your body.

5. Instead of cutting out weekday drinking ...

I love to have something to cheer about, and I'm particularly pleased when celebrating comes at unexpected times. Whether it's "martini Monday" or "wine down Wednesday," I find a mid-week date with my husband or a girls' night out including adult beverages is a welcomed relief for a hectic work schedule. Instead of being strict about the days of the week that will allow alcoholic beverages, focus on how often and how much you drink in general.

6. Instead of forcing down more water ...

Water is essential for life, but the liquid we need does not have to come in the form of water. Tea, juice, milk, plant milk, sparkling water, smoothies, soup and even coffee can fulfill our fluid requirements with flavor and some health benefits. One of my personal favorite hacks for getting a gulp that also soothes is to pour a steamy mug of apple cinnamon herbal tea over a cut apple. At the end of your beverage, you'll find a warm baked apple to munch on. And yes, watery fruits and veggies check beverage boxes, too.

7. Instead of aiming to meditate daily ...

The last thing meditation should represent is pressure. Meditate when you can: riding on a train, sitting in a waiting room or standing in a line. Bring yourself to a better place when you're in a place you'd prefer not to be. Ideally, meditation is recommended before you begin a hectic day or before you lay down to rest, but our days don't always shake out that way. Take that quiet time for yourself whenever you can grab it and appreciate the escape.



